ChEmpower Introduces Chakra™, the Industry’s First Functional Pad for Abrasive-Free Planarization

Purpose-built for next-generation semiconductor manufacturing, AI chips, HBM, and advanced packaging

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, ChEmpower, a leader in semiconductor process innovation, announced Chakra™, a family of functional polishing pads, beginning with the Copper Series, designed specifically for abrasive-free Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP). Chakra™ is a core component of ChEmpower’s patented planarization technology, enabling the precision, yield, and surface integrity required for next-generation AI chips, High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM), and advanced packaging technologies such as hybrid bonding.

For decades, semiconductor manufacturers have relied on conventional CMP pads that mechanically assist abrasive particles in slurry-based processes, introducing variability, defects, and equipment wear. Chakra™ is engineered to actively participate in the planarization reaction itself. When paired with ChEmpower’s chemical polishing fluid, Chakra™ enables abrasive-free planarization, removing material through controlled chemical reactions while preserving adjacent structures, improving yield, and supporting next-generation AI chips, High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM), and advanced packaging technologies.

“Chakra™ is more than a pad; it’s a functional material that actively drives the CMP process,” said Sudhanshu Misra, CEO and co-founder of ChEmpower. “Its name, meaning ‘wheel of power’, reflects its role as the central, enabling force in our planarization system. Paired with our chemical polishing fluid, it delivers truly abrasive-free planarization, improving yield, reducing cost, and supporting next-generation AI chips and packaging.”

At the core of ChEmpower’s technology is a three-element reactive system: the Chakra™ functional pad, a proprietary chemical polishing fluid, and the target wafer material. Material removal occurs only where these three elements interact, while the fluid is continuously refreshed, ensuring uniform, low-defect surfaces. This approach is particularly well-suited for copper interconnects, multi-layer metallization, HBM architectures, and planarization steps preceding hybrid bonding, where surface damage or particle contamination can directly compromise bonding strength and yield.

Key Benefits of Chakra™ and Abrasive-Free Planarization

Precision & Selectivity : Enables controlled material removal and precise stopping on barrier and dielectric layers, supporting dense interconnects and hybrid bonding

: Enables controlled material removal and precise stopping on barrier and dielectric layers, supporting dense interconnects and hybrid bonding Yield & Quality : Eliminates particle-related defects and minimizes surface damage, improving uniformity, bond integrity, and overall yield

: Eliminates particle-related defects and minimizes surface damage, improving uniformity, bond integrity, and overall yield Lower Cost & Higher Uptime : Extends pad life, reduces abrasive-induced tool wear, and improves process stability in high-volume manufacturing

: Extends pad life, reduces abrasive-induced wear, and improves process stability in high-volume manufacturing Sustainability: Eliminates abrasive waste and supports water and metal reclamation through benign, particle-free formulations

“Advanced interconnects and hybrid bonding require exceptional surface integrity and precision,” said Professor Babu, CTO and co-founder of ChEmpower. “Chakra™ was designed from the ground up as a functional material rather than a consumable. By eliminating abrasives and enabling controlled chemical reactions, Chakra™ delivers the surface quality and consistency needed for next-generation AI chips and advanced packaging.”

ChEmpower’s abrasive-free planarization technology, incorporating Chakra™, is currently being evaluated through pilot programs at multiple semiconductor fabrication facilities, including applications relevant to AI-focused logic, HBM interconnects, and advanced packaging flows. Early results demonstrate compatibility with existing CMP platforms and readiness for high-volume manufacturing environments. Chakra™ functional pads and chemical polishing fluids are available today for qualified customers and will expand to additional metals and refractory metals, silicon, oxides, and other materials, supporting a broad range of wafer planarization needs.

For more information, visit www.chempower-corp.com.

About ChEmpower

ChEmpower Corporation is an advanced materials and specialty chemistry company headquartered in Portland, Oregon. The company develops chemically reactive planarization pads and polishing solutions that eliminate the need for abrasives in CMP processes. ChEmpower’s mission is to improve chip yields, reduce manufacturing costs and environmental impact, and enable the next generation of semiconductor devices, particularly those powering AI, high-performance computing, HBM, and advanced packaging technologies.

