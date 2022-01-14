Home Business Wire Chemours Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference...
Business Wire

Chemours Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

di Business Wire

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CC–The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions, announced it will release fourth quarter 2021 financial results after market close on February 10, 2022. The company will conduct its fourth quarter 2021 webcast conference call on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The call is open to the public and can be accessed via live webcast and teleconference.

   

Conference Call:

   

Please visit investors.chemours.com for a link to the live webcast and to view the accompanying slides.

 
   

Replay:

   

A webcast replay will be available at investors.chemours.com.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (Chemours or the Company) (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining and oil and gas. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Nafion™, Krytox™, Teflon™, and Viton™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 6,500 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,300 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

Contacts

INVESTORS
Jonathan Lock
SVP, Chief Development Officer and Investor Relations
+1.302.773.2263
investor@chemours.com

NEWS MEDIA
Cassie Olszewski
Media Relations and Financial Communications Manager
+1.302.219.7140
media@chemours.com

