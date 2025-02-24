Chemistry AI Platform Albert Invent Announces Growth Investment Led by J.P. Morgan Private Capital

Albert’s AI-enabled platform transforms materials science R&D and accelerates chemical innovation

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albert Invent, whose end-to-end R&D platform accelerates chemical innovation in materials science through the application of AI and machine learning, today announced a growth funding round led by J.P. Morgan Private Capital’s Growth Equity Partners, with participation from Coatue and TCV. This latest investment round brings Albert Invent’s total funding to more than $45M. The funds will be used to continue building the team globally, hiring in Germany, Japan, India, and the US. The company will also scale to meet customer demand for Albert Invent as an industry-wide shift toward digitalization continues to drive growth across the globe. Albert Invent is used by the world's leading chemical, material science, and personal care companies including Chemours, Diversey, Henkel, Keystone Industries, Nouryon, and Solenis to unify R&D processes, accelerate innovation through AI, and transform how new products are brought to market.

“Albert Invent is fundamentally transforming the science behind the physical world,” said Nick Talken, CEO and co-founder of Albert Invent. “By combining AI with a foundational model of chemistry, we’re empowering scientists to solve humanity’s greatest challenges – from sustainable materials and new battery technologies to chemical breakthroughs like self-reversible adhesives. We’re not just accelerating R&D; we’re enabling the next generation of scientific discoveries that will define our future.”

“We’ve seen tremendous demand from the top chemical and material science companies – we’re thrilled to have support from our investors and leadership of J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners to fuel our rapid growth and bolster our mission to empower scientists and accelerate innovation,” Talken continued.

“J.P. Morgan has deep roots and history in the Chemicals industry, dating back to 1823. We believe this technology is essential for the future of material development and how we build materials that power our lives,” said Luke Sikora, Partner at J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners. “We're excited to partner with Albert Invent to support their mission in bringing digital transformation to the chemical industry and advancing chemical science for chemists globally.”

Albert Invent was founded to solve a massive problem in the chemical industry: siloed, disparate data. Albert Invent creates a unified data model and centralizes workflows across entire organizations, pulling together all historical information on past experiments. The company has pioneered innovative methods for digitalizing and unifying research records at scale — from paper notebooks to fragmented legacy software systems and isolated desktop files. This expertise has enabled Albert to successfully structure and integrate hundreds of years of experimental data for the world’s leading chemical companies.

“Albert Invent has brought greater speed, lower costs, higher quality, and global regulatory compliance to all of our projects, from idea to commercialization,” said Paul Snowwhite, CEO, Applied Molecules. “Thanks to Albert Breakthrough, projects that would traditionally take 3 months now take as little as 2 days.”

In 2024, the company announced its $22M Series A round and its latest innovation, Albert Breakthrough, which offers an intuitive interface where chemists and AI can collaborate seamlessly. By leveraging its deep understanding of chemistry down to the molecular level, Breakthrough assists scientists in generating experimental suggestions, predicting molecular properties, and optimizing formulations.

About Albert Invent

Albert Invent’s mission is to accelerate materials science innovation. Our cloud-based platform, designed specifically for chemistry and materials science, empowers thousands of scientists across 30+ countries to work faster and smarter in the lab. By providing intuitive digital workflows for entire organizations, Albert unifies experimental data, streamlines complex R&D and regulatory processes, and delivers AI-driven insights. This unique end-to-end solution dramatically speeds up innovation cycles and time-to-market for industry-leading companies worldwide. Founded by chemists and backed by top-tier investors including J.P. Morgan Private Capital’s Growth Equity Partners, Coatue, F-Prime, Homebrew, Index Ventures, and TCV, Albert Invent is based in Oakland, California. Discover how we're accelerating materials science at www.albertinvent.com.

About J.P. Morgan Private Capital

J.P. Morgan Private Capital is an investment arm for private companies across the capital structure with a focus on venture and growth investing. The platform's solutions span the technology, consumer, and life sciences sectors. J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners (“GEP”) is the technology and consumer practice of J.P. Morgan Private Capital, managing a $1B growth equity fund partnering with leading enterprise software, fintech, cybersecurity, real estate technology and consumer companies. GEP’s capital is a combination of the firm’s balance sheet alongside a broad set of institutions, family offices and individual investors. J.P. Morgan Private Capital is part of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is a global leader in alternatives, with over 60 years of experience managing alternative investments, including real estate, private equity, private credit, liquid alternative products, infrastructure, transport, hedge funds, and forestry. As of December 31, 2024, J.P. Morgan oversees more than $400 billion in alternative assets. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.

