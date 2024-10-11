Chegg to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), a leading student-first online learning platform, announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, after market close for the third quarter of 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the third-quarter financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.





To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018 or outside the U.S. +1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu. Participants can also access the call using the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

An audio replay will be available from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 12, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 19, 2024, by calling 1-844-512-2921 or outside the U.S. +1-412-317-6671 with Access ID 13749504. An audio archive of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com.

About Chegg

Chegg provides individualized learning support to students as they pursue their educational journeys. Available on demand 24/7 and powered by over a decade of learning insights, the Chegg platform offers students AI-powered academic support thoughtfully designed for education coupled with access to a vast network of subject matter experts who ensure quality. No matter the goal, level, or style, Chegg helps millions of students around the world learn with confidence by helping them build essential academic, life, and job skills to achieve success. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California, and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

