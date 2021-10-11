Home Business Wire Chegg to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire

Chegg to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

di Business Wire

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today announced that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the third quarter of 2021 which ended September 30, 2021 on Monday, November 1, 2021, after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018, or outside the U.S. + 1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu.

An audio replay will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on November 1, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on November 8, 2021, by calling 1-844-512-2921, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-6671, with Conference ID 13724122. An audio archive of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com.

About Chegg:

Millions of people Learn with Chegg. We strive to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first. We support students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, save money on required materials, and learn the most in-demand skills. Our services are available online, anytime, and anywhere. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California, and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact: Tracey Ford, IR@chegg.com 

Articoli correlati

Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Celebrated as One of 27 Companies in Greater Philadelphia Paving the Way for Gender Equity MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CTLP #BoardDiversity--Cantaloupe,...
Continua a leggere

SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its third quarter results...
Continua a leggere

MITRE Labs Launches Innovation Organizations for Critical Infrastructure, Clinical Health Data

Business Wire Business Wire -
MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MITRE has created two new organizations intended to help the company better focus on...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women

Business Wire