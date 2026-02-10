Chegg Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), a global learning company, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

“We are reinventing Chegg around the $40 billion skilling market, which we believe can drive double-digit growth with strong margins and cash flow in the years to come,” said Dan Rosensweig, CEO & Executive Chairman of Chegg, Inc. “We’ve organized the company into two focused businesses: Chegg Skilling as our growth engine and our legacy Academic Services, which generates free cash flow that strengthens our balance sheet and positions us to end 2026 debt-free with a substantial cash balance.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Full Year 2025 Highlights

For more information about non-GAAP net (loss) income, non-GAAP gross margin and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of non-GAAP net (loss) income to net loss, gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin and adjusted EBITDA to net loss, see the sections of this press release titled, “Use of Non-GAAP Measures,” “Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA,” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook

First Quarter 2026

Chegg Skilling Revenues in the range of $17.5 million to $18.0 million

in the range of $17.5 million to $18.0 million Total Net Revenues in the range of $60 million to $62 million

in the range of $60 million to $62 million Gross Margin between 57% and 58%

between 57% and 58% Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $11 million to $12 million

For more information about the use of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of forward-looking net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter 2026, see the below sections of the press release titled “Use of Non-GAAP Measures,” and “Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.”

An updated investor presentation and investor data sheet can be found on Chegg’s Investor Relations website https://investor.chegg.com (such items are not incorporated into any filings Chegg may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, unless otherwise noted).

Prepared Remarks - Dan Rosensweig, CEO & Executive Chairman Chegg, Inc.

Thank you, Tracey, and thank you everyone for joining Chegg’s fourth quarter 2025 earnings call. This is a period of reinvention at Chegg. We are rebuilding the company focused on the $40 billion skilling market, which we believe will be a double-digit revenue growth business for Chegg with strong margins and cash flow in the years ahead. To achieve this, we have reorganized Chegg around two focused business units: Chegg Skilling, which is now our growth engine, and our legacy academic learning services, which we are managing to generate free cash flow. Together, this structure gives us the financial flexibility to invest and grow opportunities within skilling while creating long-term shareholder value. We are excited about our future and feel confident that this new structure sets us up for success.

We are already seeing positive early signs. In Q4 Chegg Skilling delivered $18 million in revenue, positioning us for double-digit growth for 2026. Our legacy business, Chegg Study, continues to serve more than a million students and, with our new streamlined org structure, is providing meaningful cash flow to fund value creation. As we have expressed, changes in search interfaces continue to impact our traffic. Yet, despite these changes, the quality and accuracy of our services continue to drive high retention rates. We are now focused on optimizing pricing and packaging and testing multiple strategies to extend our operational runway and drive more free cash flow. We have a clear objective - to use that cash to fund new growth opportunities and increase the value for our shareholders.

Given the global demand for workforce skilling has already reached $40 billion, we feel it is a huge opportunity for Chegg, and we are well positioned to serve this market - particularly in AI, language, technical fluency, and durable skills. Our brand is trusted by learners worldwide, and our skills courses are grounded in learning science and data-driven instructional design. Our platform tracks learner progress in real time, delivering predictive nudges and timely interventions that improve engagement, retention, and completion rates. This combination of brand credibility, evidence-based course design, and intelligent learner support consistently leads our channel partners to report stronger outcomes versus our competitors.

To capture the growth opportunity we see ahead, we are expanding our course catalog with high-demand technical, AI, language, and professional skills while simultaneously broadening our global footprint across B2B distribution channels. As part of this strategy, we are excited to announce new partnerships with DHL, Gi Group and Woolf University. Woolf specifically expands how we can serve learners, as they provide accredited degree pathways that allow for acquired skills to count towards recognized credentials. We also have extended key contracts from companies like L’Oreal and PPG. Our goal is to further extend our reach into global enterprise, institutional, and academic markets. Looking ahead to 2026, we plan to onboard additional employer and institutional partners, both directly and through leading marketplaces. We continue to expand the depth and breadth of our curriculum.

To support this opportunity, I am thrilled to announce Karine Allouche is joining our team to run our European language learning and skills operation. Karine brings deep experience in building and scaling enterprise businesses across Microsoft, NetApp, Global English and – most recently – at Coursera, where she led the transformation of their enterprise business. We are thrilled to have her leadership and expertise as we scale our skilling business around the world.

We have made significant progress in the reinvention of Chegg. Our goal is to continue to grow our skilling business by double-digits annually, and over the next couple of years to achieve an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 20%.

To achieve that, our 2026 priorities are straightforward:

Accelerate the growth of our skilling business by expanding our offerings and network of partners, domestically and through Europe

Increase free cash flow to invest in the future growth of skilling

And strengthen our balance sheet by ending the year with zero debt and a meaningful cash balance.

We are encouraged by the results we are seeing in the skills business and are excited about the path ahead. We successfully transformed our business from a print textbook rental business to an online learning company and now we are transitioning from a D2C business to a B2B skills learning platform. We are excited about the work we have done so far, and we look forward to updating you again next quarter.

With that, I’ll turn it over to David.

Prepared Remarks - David Longo, CFO Chegg, Inc.

Thank you, Dan and good afternoon.

Today, I will be presenting our financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2025, along with the company’s outlook for the first quarter of 2026. We are introducing our new revenue breakout to provide transparency into our Chegg Skilling business. The historical revenue breakout for the past three years can be found on our data sheet on our investor relations website.

We delivered a good fourth quarter. We exceeded our revenue expectations and surpassed the high-end of our adjusted EBITDA guidance by $2 million, reflecting the initial positive impact of our new focus and turnaround efforts. Our strategic shift into the large skilling market positions us for the next phase of long-term, sustainable growth with strong margins. During the quarter, we also took steps to enhance our capital structure, repurchasing $9 million of our 2026 convertible notes at a discount.

In the fourth quarter, we delivered $18 million in Skilling revenue, with double-digit growth, underscoring the significant market opportunity and the momentum we are seeing. Academic Services revenue was $55 million, as we continue to operate that business with a focus on cash generation. As Dan mentioned earlier, we are testing different pricing and packaging strategies to extend its operational runway.

Moving on to expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses were $44.8 million in the quarter, a reduction of $39.8 million, or 47% year-over-year, as we maintain fiscal discipline and continue to benefit from the successful execution of our restructuring activities. Our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $13 million, representing a margin of 18%.

Our adoption of AI, along with our new business structure, has enabled us to significantly lower expenses while preserving our ability to grow. We overhauled our cost structure to improve efficiency and create capacity for reinvestment in Chegg Skilling. We are on track to reduce total non-GAAP expenses to less than $250 million in 2026, a 53% decline from 2024.

Our strategic investments in AI have allowed us to significantly reduce CapEx without compromising quality. Q4 CapEx was $6 million, down 51% year over year. For 2026, we are targeting a further 60% reduction in CapEx, with approximately 90% dedicated to our growing Skilling business.

Free cash flow in the fourth quarter was negative $15 million, which was primarily impacted by $12 million in employee severance payments related to our restructuring activities. In 2026 we expect $18 million in severance-related cash expenditures related to our last two restructurings, with approximately 80% occurring in the first quarter. Despite these items, we expect to generate meaningful free cash flow in 2026.

Looking at the balance sheet, we concluded the quarter with cash and investments of $85 million and a net cash balance of $31 million.

Before I move to guidance, I’d like to quickly address the delisting notice we received from the NYSE. The notice has no immediate impact on our listing status, and we have ample time and multiple avenues available to regain compliance, including a potential reverse stock split. Our primary focus is on strengthening the fundamentals of the business. We believe that executing on our priorities will be the most effective path to restoring compliance and delivering long-term shareholder value.

Looking ahead at Q1 guidance, we expect:

$17.5 to $18.0 million of revenue from our Chegg Skilling business. We expect double-digit growth for the year and anticipate stronger performance in the second half than in the first, driven by continued investment in the business and the addition of new distribution partners.

Total revenue between $60 and $62 million;

Gross margin to be in the range of 57 to 58 percent;

And adjusted EBITDA between $11 and $12 million.

In 2026, our capital allocation strategy is focused on optimizing free cash flow, strengthening our cash position, and eliminating our debt to create a more flexible and resilient balance sheet. We will also evaluate opportunities to deploy capital through a disciplined approach that supports sustainable growth and generates long-term shareholder value.

In closing, we have taken deliberate actions to strengthen the company for long-term success. We are leaner, more efficient, and poised for double digit revenue growth in our Chegg Skilling business and meaningful free cash flow in 2026. We believe we are turning the corner and are on a clear path toward future growth, profitability, and increased shareholder value.

With that, I will turn the call over to the operator for your questions.

About Chegg

Chegg is a learning platform helping businesses bring new skills to their workforce and giving lifelong learners and students the skills and confidence to succeed. Focused on the skilling market, which is $40 billion and growing, Chegg offers innovative tools for workplace readiness, professional upskilling, and language learning. Chegg also continues to offer students artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, personalized support. Chegg remains committed to its mission of improving learning outcomes and career opportunities for millions around the world. Chegg is a publicly held company and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

