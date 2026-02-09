Chegg Appoints Karine Allouche as General Manager, Language Learning, Worldwide and Skills Integration, Europe

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), a global learning company, today announced that Karine Allouche will join Busuu, Chegg’s language learning business, as General Manager of Language Learning, Worldwide, and Skills Integration, Europe, effective February 9, 2026.

In her role, Karine will focus on strengthening execution, accelerating growth, and deepening collaboration across the company, in partnership with Chegg’s leadership team and the board. In addition to leading language learning, Karine will own Chegg’s European commercial engine and play a key role in shaping how language and skills come together in a unified go-to-market strategy.

Karine has vast experience in building and transforming global enterprise businesses across education technology, SaaS, and cloud platforms. Most recently, she served as Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise at Coursera, where she led the turnaround of the company’s $239 million enterprise business — reversing a multi-year decline and repositioning it for growth in the GenAI economy.

“Karine is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of driving enterprise growth and positioning organizations to succeed in the GenAI economy, as it becomes increasingly skills-first,” said Dan Rosensweig, Chief Executive Officer of Chegg. “We are thrilled to welcome her to Chegg as we continue to innovate in the rapidly expanding language learning and skilling market, giving more learners around the world the tools they need to unlock opportunities throughout their careers.”

Prior to her role at Coursera, Karine was the Vice President of Cloud and Data Services at NetApp, a data infrastructure company, where she grew significant cloud ARR growth through new GTM models with hyperscaler partners. Earlier in her career, Karine also served as CEO of GlobalEnglish, where she led a management buyout, rebuilt the business around SaaS and AI-powered learning, and negotiated the strategic sale that created the world’s largest online corporate language training company.

“Language and skills are fundamental to opportunity; they give people a voice and the ability to adapt to the world of work,” said Karine Allouche, General Manager of Language Learning, Worldwide, and Skills Integration, Europe. “Chegg and Busuu have built powerful learner-first experiences. I’m excited to work with the team to scale that impact, connect learning more closely to real outcomes, and support learners and organizations worldwide as the future of work continues to evolve.”

