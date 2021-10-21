CheckPoint Solutions Named Winner of the 2021 Calix Partner Innovation Award, Honored for Purpose-Built Solutions That Advance Broadband Provider Success

Illinois-based broadband ISV is honored for its solution that helps service providers transform disparate data into actionable intelligence to facilitate informed decision-making and growth

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CALX #CalixMarketingCloud—Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that CheckPoint Solutions was named the winner of the 2021 Calix Partner Innovation award at Calix ConneXions 2021 in Las Vegas. This award highlights a visionary partner for their commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help broadband service providers (BSPs) re-imagine how they run their businesses and serve their subscribers. CheckPoint Solutions was recognized for its purpose-built platform that helps service providers leverage data and optimize processes to fuel growth. The Checkpoint solution enables any Broadband Service Provider to extend the power of marketing cloud to inform network planning decisions by adding “crowd sourced data” from potential subscribers regarding their broadband service needs.

“We are thrilled to have won this year’s Calix Partner Innovation award,” said Jacob Terstriep, director of operations at CheckPoint Solutions. “Drawing on our operator roots, we clearly understand the challenges that service providers face in growing their businesses and improving how they function. We’ve taken this deep knowledge and created a solution that boosts efficiency, increases profitability, and maximizes ROI. We’re proud to partner with Calix to drive BSPs’ businesses forward.”

CheckPoint Solutions was selected for their innovative, extensible platform that leverages real-time business intelligence to help BSPs more effectively plan, build, sell, and manage their fiber network expansions. Incorporating Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) systems, along with APIs to marketing platforms such as Calix Marketing Cloud, the solution enables BSPs to transform raw data into actionable intelligence and eliminate siloes to improve efficiency, productivity, and process automation.

Proven in hundreds of network deployments. Scores of service providers have implemented the comprehensive CheckPoint solution to successfully expand into new markets and grow their positions in existing territories.

Presents real-time data to help BSPs increase ARPU. Leveraging intelligence in Calix Marketing Cloud, the CheckPoint solution delivers a custom "health score" that helps BSPs upgrade subscribers for an optimal experience and higher average revenue per user (ARPU).

Maps the shortest path to ROI. With the CheckPoint solution, BSPs can identify their expansion market using advanced address intelligence with geographic data and then generate and manage demand to accelerate return on investment.

“We are delighted to recognize CheckPoint Solutions with this year’s Partner Innovation award,” said Stephen Eyre, vice president of partner ecosystem at Calix. “As an operator, they know all too well the pain of trying to unify disparate systems and sharing data across multiple functions. They’ve leveraged their experience to develop a platform to help BSPs simplify and streamline their operations, make informed business decisions, and deliver an outstanding experience to subscribers. We’re excited about where CheckPoint Solutions will take their platform in the future.”

