Checkmarx is a Customers’ Choice in Gartner® Peer Insights™ for Application Security Testing for Sixth Consecutive Year

Company received highest Product Capabilities score (4.7/5) of any AST vendor in the Customers’ Choice Quadrant based on 122 reviews as of July 31, 2024

PARAMUS, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Checkmarx, the industry leader in cloud-native application security, has been recognized by customers on Gartner® Peer Insights™ as a Customers’ Choice for Application Security Testing for the sixth consecutive year. Checkmarx is the only AST vendor to be recognized as a Customers’ Choice every year since the first Voice of the Customer for Application Security Testing report in 2019, receiving great ratings for Support Experience (4.8/5), Sales Experience (4.6/5) and Deployment Experience (4.7/5). Notably, Checkmarx received the highest Product Capabilities score of any AST vendor in the Customers’ Choice Quadrant, with a score of 4.7 out of 5.





Last year Checkmarx was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing, its sixth consecutive recognition as a Leader.

The company’s distinction in this year’s Gartner Peer Insights is based on feedback and ratings from 124 Checkmarx verified end users as of July 2024. Overall, Checkmarx customers rated Checkmarx 4.7 out of 5, with 92% saying they would be willing to recommend Checkmarx.

“No rating or recognition is more highly valued at Checkmarx than those that come directly from the customers we serve,” said Yigal Elstein, Chief Revenue Officer at Checkmarx. “As we see it, receiving the highest Product Capabilities score of any vendor in the Customers’ Choice Quadrant and receiving great scores for other categories as well are strong validation that our company is living up to its pledge to secure the code on which the world’s mission-critical operations run.”

As of July 2024, Checkmarx customer feedback shared on Gartner Peer Insights includes:

“Checkmarx One has been an invaluable tool in strengthening our software development security practices, giving us confidence that our code is robust and secure. The combination of accuracy, efficiency and ease of use has greatly improved our ability to proactively and efficiently manage security risks.”* – Manager, IT Security and Risk Management, Retail Industry

"We are a fast-paced organization in development, and we need a tool that can match this pace. Checkmarx was indeed the best option for this." – Senior Security Engineer, Telecommunications Industry

“It has been a seamless experience using Checkmarx One. The consolidated dashboard view provides a holistic overview of the security posture.” – Security Analyst, IT Services Industry

For further details about Checkmarx Peer Ratings, visit this page. Learn more about the Checkmarx One enterprise AppSec platform here.

*Reviews have been edited to account for errors and readability

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Application Security Testing, Peer Contributors, 27 September 2024.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, Mark Horvath et al., 17 May 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the leader in application security and ensures that enterprises worldwide can secure their application development from code to cloud. Our consolidated platform and services balance the dynamic needs of enterprises by improving security and reducing TCO, while simultaneously building trust between AppSec, developers, and CISOs. At Checkmarx, we believe it’s not just about finding risk, but remediating it across the entire application footprint and software supply chain with one seamless process for all relevant stakeholders. We are honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, including 40 percent of all Fortune 100 companies.

