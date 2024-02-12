Checkmarx Introduces Next-generation Enterprise SAST Engine Offering Both Maximum Risk Reduction and Ultra-fast Scanning

Security teams can now scan applications up to 90% faster and simplify prioritization by reducing false positives by up to 80%

PARAMUS, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Checkmarx, the leader in cloud-native application security, has again delivered a groundbreaking application security solution with its new Checkmarx SAST solution. The next-generation Checkmarx SAST engine helps enterprise organizations secure their entire application footprints with both in-depth security to identify maximum risk and ultra-fast scanning to cover every application with minimum overhead and distraction.





Checkmarx SAST can now scan applications up to 90% faster, making it easier for AppSec teams to prioritize remediation of vulnerabilities by reducing false positives by up to 80%.

“The combination of speed and simplicity for developers along with precise, in-depth vulnerability discovery can be pivotal in adopting DevSecOps in an organization,” said Katie Norton, Research Manager, DevSecOps & Software Supply Chain Security at IDC. “As the pace of cloud-native enterprise application development continues to accelerate, the adoption of tools that bridge the gap between security teams’ and development teams’ needs can help foster a DevSecOps culture.”

Application security (AppSec) leaders have long chosen Checkmarx for its in-depth scanning with accurate results. Now they can customize scans based on specific needs for each application and its criticality to the business. Mission-critical applications can be scanned with high customization, ensuring that every vulnerability and especially those representing the highest risk are identified and prioritized. At the same time, developers can scan their applications faster, finding only actionable vulnerabilities with minimal false positives, thereby improving the developer experience.

“With the hundreds and even thousands of applications required to enable digital transformation, enterprise security and development teams can no longer compromise security for speed of scanning – nor should they need to make that choice,” said Sandeep Johri, CEO at Checkmarx. “Our next-generation SAST engine is ultra-fast, adaptive and precise, equipping security and development teams with everything needed to reduce risk while covering the entire application footprint with a single-vendor solution. These are essential capabilities for our customers, who represent some of the world’s largest enterprises running mission-critical applications.”

First-generation SAST offerings force customers to choose between maximum risk reduction and ease or speed of use. Checkmarx SAST is the only solution to offer both in a single product, freeing enterprises to apply the right level of application security to every application. Fast and easy scanning lets them expand coverage to every application while in-depth scans find and remediate every risk within their most critical applications. To find out more about the next-generation Checkmarx SAST solution, visit this page.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the leader in application security and ensures that enterprises worldwide can secure their application development from code to cloud. The company’s consolidated Checkmarx One platform and services address the needs of enterprises by improving security and reducing TCO, while simultaneously building trust between AppSec, developers, and CISOs. Checkmarx believes it’s not just about finding risk but remediating it across the entire application footprint and software supply chain with one seamless process for all relevant stakeholders. The company is honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, which includes 60 percent of all Fortune 100 companies.

