Checkbook Joins J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AutomatePayments—Checkbook, a leading innovator in digital payments, today announced it is joining the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network. Checkbook and J.P. Morgan Payments will help revolutionize the landscape of digital check payments by enabling J.P. Morgan Payments corporate clients to easily send digital checks from their J.P. Morgan bank accounts, transforming the way payments are made in both B2B and B2C environments.

Digital checks bring security and speed to the payment landscape, giving recipients more freedom by offering an additional method to receive funds. By transitioning to digital checks through Checkbook’s platform, clients can streamline their disbursements and enhance their payment processes. With the ability to print digital checks at home and deposit them electronically, recipients experience a faster and more convenient payment experience.

Key benefits of utilizing Checkbook‘s digital check solution include:

Leverage existing J.P. Morgan bank accounts for streamlined payment processing

Customize digital check designs featuring logos, colors, and branding

Instantly deliver checks, eliminating traditional mail delays

Save costs and reduce the administrative burden compared to paper checks

Enhance environmental sustainability by reducing paper usage, aligning with a client’s ESG goals

“Checkbook is at the forefront of payment innovation, providing businesses with unparalleled speed, flexibility, and cost-efficiency in their payment processes,” said PJ Gupta, CEO of Checkbook. “Our relationship with J.P. Morgan Payments further underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s businesses.”

J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network brings together J.P. Morgan Payments’ extensive suite of payment solutions and its third-party relationships to help clients build, implement, expand and optimize payments strategies based on their business needs.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Checkbook to our Payments Partner Network, empowering clients with their cutting-edge digital check solution,” said Jason Tiede, Global Head of Corporate Development & Partnerships, J.P. Morgan Payments. “By curating one of the largest networks with hundreds of partners, we connect our clients to advanced technology solutions, backed by the trust and security of our firm, to create powerful and integrated payment experiences that drive business growth.”

J.P. Morgan Payments combines treasury services, trade & working capital, and card and merchant services capabilities to help clients pay customers or employees in different currencies around the world. It processes nearly $10 trillion payments daily, operating in over 160 countries and over 120 currencies.

With Checkbook’s dashboard or a single API integration, clients can access detailed tracking and reporting capabilities for enhanced visibility into their payment operations. This collaboration between Checkbook and J.P. Morgan Payments signifies a commitment to driving innovation and efficiency in the payments industry. Checkbook is part of J.P. Morgan Payments’ portfolio of strategic investments in innovative fintech companies and new payments technologies.

For more information about Checkbook and its digital check solutions, click here and talk to us.

About Checkbook:

Checkbook is a leading payments platform dedicated to modernizing payment operations for businesses of all sizes. By offering versatile and embeddable payment solutions, Checkbook bridges the gap between legacy systems and contemporary payment technologies, empowering businesses to scale their payouts efficiently.

