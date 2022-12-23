Charlie Besecker Joins GRIN as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned Startup Executive Poised to Accelerate Growth for the Leading Creator Management Platform

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GRIN, the leading creator management platform for influencer marketing, today announced that Charlie Besecker has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Besecker will be responsible for overall revenue growth, leading U.S. and international sales, marketing, and customer success, as well as GRIN’s vertical-market expansion and enterprise sales strategy.

Driven by the exploding creator economy, GRIN’s creator management platform is poised for rapid worldwide growth in 2023 and beyond – having doubled revenues from 2020 to 2021 and nearly tripling its revenues from 2021-2022. Besecker brings substantial sales, business development and operational expertise to GRIN, having previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at ecommerce player Route, with the company ascending to a 1.25B valuation in 3 years under his leadership. Prior, Besecker held several revenue leadership roles at Qualtrics, an experience management vendor that was acquired by SAP for $8 billion in 2021.

“We are excited to welcome Charlie to the GRIN team. He has great experience in scaling companies, at huge multipliers, very quickly,” said Brandon Brown, Co-founder and CEO of GRIN. “As a bold, visionary revenue leader, he brings a strong track record of success across multiple disciplines, including sales, marketing and customer success. His leadership will be critical as our company and the creator economy enter a very high-growth period and GRIN scales up to serve new customers and markets.”

GRIN is the pioneer behind the world’s leading Creator Management platform, designed for the next generation of brands who recognize that, in the creator economy, authenticity is everything. Our platform supports every brand’s journey to connecting with consumers through authentic creator relationships and is listed #1 across all top review sites including Capterra, G2 Crowd and Influencer Marketing Hub. Thousands of the world’s fastest-growing brands – including SKIMS, Warby Parker, Allbirds, Mejuri, and MVMT – use GRIN to make creators feel like trusted, empowered partners and work with them to build their brands into household names. Together, we are revolutionizing the Creator Economy. For more information, please visit www.grin.co and follow @GRIN.

