Charles River Analytics Launches an Open-Source SDK that Solves Key XR Challenges

VIRTUOSO software development kit (VSDK) streamlines device interoperability and provides a standard framework for building XR interactions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SDK—Charles River Analytics announced the release of its VIRTUOSO software development kit (VSDK) for Epic Games’ Unreal Engine. VSDK for both Unity and Unreal Engine makes it possible for game developers to easily build rich, extensible XR content and provide natural interactions within immersive experiences without being bound to a particular platform.

The convenience of VSDK’s interoperability is notable, but its adaptability also solves a key XR challenge. Unlike other systems, simulations built using VSDK are resilient to future technology advances, including device types that aren’t covered by other SDKs yet, such as hand tracking and other haptic devices. Charles River’s collaboration with leading MR/VR/AR companies in the development of the SDK ensures that VIRTUOSO games and simulations can support the most cutting-edge haptic feedback and other devices the day they are released to market.

“Our collaboration with industry leaders allowed us to bridge VSDK’s versatility with powerful creation engines designed for the game developer community,” said Dr. Elaine B. Coleman, Vice President of Commercialization at Charles River Analytics. “We expect this to vastly accelerate game development regardless of hardware choice and limitation. Now that we have removed long-standing XR barriers, we’re excited to see what developers will do with the VIRTUOSO SDK.”

Similar to OpenXR’s goal to create a low-level, open standard for AR/VR devices, VSDK’s goal is to make high-level XR development in game engines easier. The SDK empowers both expert and beginner developers to generate truly intuitive and action-driven interactions within a virtual environment. VSDK includes a framework for building high-level, naturalistic user interactions that create the sensation of physical presence and can be used to create more effective and realistic virtual simulations and training experiences.

Developers will put VSDK to the test in the upcoming VIRTUOSO SDK Game Jam. For more information and to register, please visit: https://itch.io/jam/virtuoso-vsdk-game-jam-2021.

“Our goal at Charles River Analytics is to provide a next-generation interface that streamlines development and increases adoption without sacrificing the quality of the XR outcome,” said Dan Duggan, Software Engineer at Charles River Analytics. “This open-source SDK is only the beginning for us. We’re looking for continuous feedback as we keep striving to make the developer experience better.”

More information about VSDK can be found at https://cra.com/vsdk/ or by exploring it, open-source, on GitHub, with guides, tutorials, and additional information.

About Charles River Analytics:

Charles River Analytics conducts cutting-edge AI, robotics, and human-machine interface R&D to create custom solutions for your organization. Our customer-centric focus guides us towards problems that matter, while our passion for science and engineering drives us to find impactful, actionable solutions.

At Charles River Analytics, we turn research into results.

Contacts

Alex DeBlois



adeblois@longviewstrategies.com