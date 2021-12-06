Charles J. Fischer Hired as Principal in Ryan’s Income Tax Practice

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced that Charles J. Fischer has recently joined the Firm as Principal in the State Income and Franchise Tax practice and will be based in the Clayton, Missouri office.

Fischer has more than 24 years of experience in public accounting, advising clients on multistate tax matters. He also has significant experience with income and franchise tax refund reviews, legal entity restructurings, and assisting with state tax controversy matters, including serving as the Missouri State Desk for multiple accounting firms.

“We are very excited to formally welcome Charles to our growing Ryan team,” said Ryan President of U.S. Operations Damon Chronis. “His vast experience with income and franchise tax refund reviews and advising clients on multistate tax matters will further strengthen our State Income and Franchise Tax service line. We look forward to working with Charles and are confident his work will be essential in the continued growth for our Income Tax practice.”

Prior to joining Ryan, Fischer worked at a big four accounting firm and was responsible for leading national and regional efforts between multistate and international tax teams addressing state tax issues and opportunities associated with international tax planning, as well as helping grow multistate tax services for inbound clients.

Fischer is a licensed certified public accountant in Missouri and is a member of the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a frequent speaker on state tax matters, including at events sponsored by organizations such as COST, TEI, Bloomberg BNA, Tax Analysis, and the Global Business Alliance. Fischer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a major in accounting and minor in political science from Washington University in St. Louis.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,100 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

