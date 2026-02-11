Charityvest Reports Record 2025 Charitable Giving, More Than Doubling Contributions and Grants

Charityvest 2025 Annual Report highlights rapid growth in donor-advised fund giving and expanded platform capabilities

FAIRFIELD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CharitableGiving--Charityvest, an innovative donor-advised fund (DAF) sponsor on a mission to catalyze more generosity via modern technology, today released its 2025 Annual Report, highlighting significant year-over-year growth in contributions and grants, along with meaningful enhancements to its DAF platform.

Charityvest serves individual and corporate donors and partners with financial advisors, nonprofits, institutions, and workplaces to launch DAF programs for their stakeholders. Backed by the infrastructure and expertise of Foundation Source, Charityvest’s tech-enabled platform is designed to make giving more accessible and impactful for donors at every level.

In 2025, Charityvest more than doubled its charitable contributions, with over 13,000 transactions totaling $265 million, up from $99.2 million in 2024. Grantmaking also rose sharply, with 48,744 grants issued totaling $119.2 million, up from $52.2 million in 2024. Donors supported 9,412 unique charities, while assets under management increased 84% to $224.6 million. Charityvest also reported a payout rate of 118%, compared to the industry average of 25.3%, reflecting rapid deployment of its charitable capital.

Lifetime contributions surpassed $460 million in 2025, with more than half of that total contributed in the past year, positioning Charityvest among the fastest-growing DAF providers in the market. Growth was driven by both an expanding donor base and an increase in average contribution size, particularly through partnerships with wealth managers and their clients. The average contribution per active donor increased 128% in 2025 to exceed $100,000.

“These results reflect our mission of enabling people to live a generous life through purposeful giving, powered by innovative technology that makes giving enjoyable and approachable,” said Stephen Kump, Founder and President of Charityvest. “We saw more people commit capital to charity and move it into impact faster, reinforcing our belief that when giving is intentional and well-supported, generosity follows.”

Donor activity in 2025 reflected a broad range of philanthropic priorities. The highest volume of grants went to faith-based and human services organizations, followed by public and societal benefit. Donors also directed significant support to education, the environment and animals, and health-related causes.

Charityvest’s 2025 growth also reflects a broader shift in how families and their advisors are approaching philanthropy. As charitable planning becomes an increasingly important part of thoughtful, tax-smart, and legacy-driven wealth strategies, more wealth managers are integrating DAFs into holistic financial planning conversations. Rather than treating giving as a standalone decision, donors are seeking a more coordinated approach that aligns charitable goals with long-term planning, family values, and generational wealth transfer, reinforcing the role of modern DAF platforms as essential tools for strategic philanthropy.

Expanded Capabilities Broaden Access to Strategic Giving

In addition to activity growth, Charityvest expanded its capabilities in 2025. Charityvest entered into the university funding space with the launch of Temple University’s fully branded DAF program, which provides alumni and supporters with a flexible, tax-efficient way to give back to the university and other qualified charities.

Charityvest also introduced multi-custodial capabilities in 2025, enabling advisors to view and manage client DAF balances held at external custodians within their branded programs. The platform supports cash, securities, and complex assets while providing clearer visibility into charitable balances, helping advisors better integrate philanthropy into client conversations.

“Expanding our capabilities in 2025 wasn’t just about new features – it was about supporting how generosity fits into people’s real lives,” said Kump. “Everything we developed this year was designed to meet people where they are and help them give in ways that feel practical, intentional, and lasting.”

About Charityvest (charityvest.org)

Charityvest is a 501(c)(3) public charity and a donor-advised fund (DAF) sponsor on a mission to catalyze more generosity via modern technology. In October 2024, Foundation Source, the leading provider of philanthropic software and services, acquired Vennfi, the fintech company powering Charityvest. Today, Charityvest combines its mission-driven approach with Foundation Source’s technology and experience to deliver secure, streamlined and accessible giving solutions for individuals, families and organizations. Learn more and open your personal giving account at charityvest.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Carly Taylor

foundationsource@neibartgroup.com

973-618-6993