ChargePoint Partners with Mercedes to Power Industry-leading EV Charging Experience

Complete Mercedes me Charge charging solution offers access to the largest number of places to charge in North America and seamless integration in-vehicle and in-app

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bethechange—ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network, along with Mercedes-Benz USA, today announced the new benchmark in EV charging in North America, Mercedes me Charge, to be launched with the all-new EQS all-electric luxury sedan and available in all EQ future mobility products from Mercedes-EQ.





The collaboration has produced an industry-leading charging experience that empowers drivers to charge when, where and how they want, with seamless access to EV charging from ChargePoint and other networks. ChargePoint’s integration of multiple charging network operators offers Mercedes me Charge drivers a frictionless cross-charging network experience without the need for multiple charging network accounts, subscriptions or charging cards. These drivers will be able to find, use and pay for a charging session, either from inside the vehicle or from the Mercedes me Charge mobile app.

Drivers with a Mercedes me Charge account will have access to the largest collection of places to charge in North America, spanning public and semi-public settings. This includes nearly 60,000 public places to charge on both ChargePoint and other EV charging networks, as well as more than 60,000 additional semi-public places to charge on the ChargePoint network, such as those located at workplaces, shopping malls, hotels, and multifamily residences.

Drivers will have the option to use Plug & Charge on DC stations on the ChargePoint network and others. Mercedes me Charge drivers will also enjoy hassle-free payment, with transparent pricing upfront and automatic payment capabilities also enabled by ChargePoint. The driver is only required to choose the preferred payment method once. Thereafter future charging sessions are automatically debited and listed in a monthly invoice.

“As the world transitions to electric mobility, software plays an important role in fueling and ChargePoint is proud to power seamless access to EV charging in-vehicle and in-app for Mercedes-EQ drivers,” said Bill Loewenthal, Senior Vice President, Product, ChargePoint. “Mercedes is redefining the automobile once again, delivering a superior driver experience that includes seamless charging. ChargePoint will continue to power experiences that make the transition to electric mobility easy.”

ChargePoint’s growing network offers drivers the choice to charge using level 2 or DC fast charging. With ChargePoint, whether it’s a workday or getaway weekend, EV drivers can easily find, use and pay for charging where they spend their time – at the office, favorite retailer, city parking or along the highway – all from inside the vehicle or mobile app.

The transition to electric mobility is well underway and is proving to be more efficient, easier and more connected than ever. This expanded relationship with Mercedes-Benz USA affirms ChargePoint’s commitment to ensuring a seamless driver experience to those making the shift to electric.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoint’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 92 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network every two seconds or less. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact ChargePoint’s North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions including statements our commitment to ensuring a seamless driver experience to customers making the shift to all electric. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: developments and changes in the general market; the continuing impact of COVID-19, including in our business and those of our customers and suppliers; political, economic, and business conditions; our limited operating history as a public company; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations at home, at work and on-route; our current dependence on sales of charging stations for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; supply chain interruptions; our ability to expand in Europe; the need to attract additional fleet operators as customers; potential adverse effects on our revenue and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by us; the effects of competition; risks related to our dependence on our intellectual property; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 11, 2021, which is available on our website at investors.chargepoint.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

