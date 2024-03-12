Chargeback Gurus Leads the Way as Early Adopter of PCI DSS 4.0 Standards

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chargeback Gurus, which helps businesses protect and recover revenue by providing innovative chargeback management solutions, today announced its early adoption of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 4.0. The company’s flagship platform, FPRONE, achieved the PCI 4.0 certification milestone in December 2023, positioning Chargeback Gurus as a leader in meeting the latest and most stringent security standards for safeguarding sensitive data, and fortifying defenses against cyber threats for its clients.





PCI DSS is a global standard that establishes technical and operational criteria for protecting payment data. As merchants entrust Chargeback Gurus with their customer data, security is of utmost importance. FPRONE implements strict data security measures such as strong encryption, data masking and obfuscation, and its Role-based Access Control (RBAC) to ensure that data is visible only to specific, secure, and approved parties.

“Being in compliance with PCI DSS 4.0 standards not only instills confidence in our clients, but it also assures them that their data and their customer’s sensitive information are handled with utmost care and security,” said Damo Sampathkumar, Chief Product Officer at Chargeback Gurus. “Chargeback Gurus is dedicated to being on the cutting edge of security standards and regulations to ensure a paramount experience for our clients. Our compliance further solidifies Chargeback Gurus as a trusted partner within the industry and in our ability to safeguard sensitive data.”

PCI DSS 4.0, released on March 31, 2022, sets forth the next generation of global standards for safeguarding payment data. The latest iteration of the standard introduces several critical objectives, including security methods, password requirements, phishing standards, payment technology innovation requirements, targeted risk analyses, compliance reporting, and attestation.

Chargeback Gurus helps businesses protect and recover revenue by providing innovative chargeback management solutions and AI insights powered by its proprietary FPRONE platform. By understanding its clients’ needs and fully aligning with their goals, Chargeback Gurus helps them reduce chargebacks and increase recovery rates to maximize revenue. Its technology solutions use powerful data science and AI analytics—combined with deep industry expertise—to deliver hundreds of millions of dollars in recovered revenue to its clients.

