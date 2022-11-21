Charge Into the Virtual World With Turtle Beach’s Fuel Compact VR Charging Station for Meta Quest 2 – Now Available

The Fuel VR Charging Station’s Magnetic Design Delivers Reliable Power for the Meta Quest 2 Headset and Controllers, and Convenient, Compact Storage

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR–Best-selling gaming headset and accessories maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced its Turtle Beach® Fuel Compact VR Charging Station for Meta Quest 2 is now available globally. The Fuel Compact VR Charging Station provides both power and convenient, compact storage for the Meta Quest 2 headset and its controllers ensuring that VR gamers’ devices are fully charged and ready for hours of play. With two 20-hour battery packs for the controllers, VR gamers never miss a beat, while the magnetic charging system keeps the headset and controllers in-place, charged up, and ready for deep and immersive VR gaming. The Fuel Compact VR Charging Station for Meta Quest 2 is available now from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers for $79.99 (£69.99/€79.99) MSRP.





“2022 has further cemented Turtle Beach as a full portfolio gaming accessories brand. Our brand of best-selling headsets and top-rated controllers and simulation products now reaches into new categories with launch of the Fuel VR charging station,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “This year we’ve delivered big achievements supporting our vision for expanding Turtle Beach beyond being the best-selling gaming headset brand. We’ve expanded our award-winning game controller and flight simulation products, and now our new Fuel Compact VR Charging Station for Meta Quest 2 will keep VR gamers’ gear powered-up and ready to use while also being a perfect, organized, space-saving storage solution.”

The complete list of features for Turtle Beach’s Fuel Compact VR Charging Station for Meta Quest 2 includes:

Rechargeable Controller Battery Packs: Dual battery packs deliver 20-hours of battery life per pack and eliminate the need for environmentally harmful disposable batteries.

Dual battery packs deliver 20-hours of battery life per pack and eliminate the need for environmentally harmful disposable batteries. Simple Magnetic Charging: Slotted battery door covers on the controllers and a USB-C to magnetic pin dongle for the headset make for easy magnetic charging in just 2.5 hours.

Slotted battery door covers on the controllers and a USB-C to magnetic pin dongle for the headset make for easy magnetic charging in just 2.5 hours. Complete, Compact Design: Charge your entire Meta Quest 2 VR setup all at once while taking up minimal space on your desktop or gaming setup thanks to a compact design.

Charge your entire Meta Quest 2 VR setup all at once while taking up minimal space on your desktop or gaming setup thanks to a compact design. Convenient LED Dashboard: Always know when your Meta Quest 2 is ready to use with clear battery indicators on the charging station, with an amber color indicating charge in progress and green indicating 100% charge.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals, and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

North America

Eric Nielsen



Step 3 Public Relations



202.276.5357



eric@step-3.com

MacLean Marshall



Sr. Director, Public Relations &



Brand Communications



Turtle Beach Corporation



858.914.5093



maclean.marshall@turtlebeach.com

Europe

Keith Hennessey



Sr. Director, Communications &



Partnerships – International



Turtle Beach



+44 (0) 1256 678350



keith.hennessey@turtlebeach.com

Investor Information:

Cody Slach or Alex Thompson



Gateway Investor Relations



949.574.3860



hear@gatewayir.com