Home Business Wire Change Healthcare Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release...
Business Wire

Change Healthcare Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

di Business Wire

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG), a leading healthcare technology company, will release third quarter fiscal 2022 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The company will also host a conference call on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Due to the previously announced transaction with OptumInsight, the company will not be taking questions during the conference call.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call via the Company’s website at https://ir.changehealthcare.com/. The webcast will be available for on-demand listening at the aforementioned URL until February 3, 2023.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading healthcare technology company, focused on insights, innovation, and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

CHNG-IR

Contacts

David Elliott

Sr. Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

C 205.907.5540

daelliott@changehealthcare.com

Articoli correlati

Genesis Announces the Addition of Retail Marketing Leader Timothy Argenas as New Vice President

Business Wire Business Wire -
From delivering over a decade of experience and vast insight working with global brands, Argenas joins one of the...
Continua a leggere

Vagaro Launches On Point Podcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SAAS--Vagaro, the comprehensive business management software for businesses in the beauty, fitness, and wellness industries, continues to...
Continua a leggere

corfinancial Launches Penalty Fee Management for Failing Trades Under CSDR

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--corfinancial®, a leading provider of specialist software and services to the financial services sector, announces the launch of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
AIOps BigPanda

AIOps: BigPanda previene e risolve gli incidenti IT in azienda

Digitale