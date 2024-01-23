Championed by 25% of the Worldwide Commercial Fleet, Veryon Diagnostics Sets the Bar With 50% Faster Maintenance Troubleshooting

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veryon, a leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, recently announced the combined power of its Defect Analysis and Guided Troubleshooting tools into a single, seamless software solution designed for commercial operators and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Championed by 25 percent of the worldwide commercial fleet, Veryon Diagnostics sets the industry standard in improving aircraft availability by reducing troubleshooting time by nearly 50 percent and lifting first-time fix rates by over five percent.









“Delays and cancellations mean lost revenue, decreased customer satisfaction, operational impacts and unanticipated and unnecessary parts and labor expenses,” said Norman Happ, chief executive officer for Veryon. “Our solutions are already used by the largest airlines and major OEMs in the world, and we’re excited to combine these trailblazing platforms into one powerful solution.”

Analyzing over 765,000 maintenance events monthly, Veryon Diagnostics accelerates customer responsiveness in unscheduled maintenance by leveraging machine learning, natural language processing (NLP) and a custom case-based reasoning engine. The result is swift identification, analysis and remedy at both the tail and fleet levels.

“This is a game-changer for operators and OEMs of all sizes,” said Happ. “By combining 50 years of aviation expertise with AI innovation, Veryon empowers maintenance teams to diagnose issues with unparalleled speed and precision, setting a new benchmark in efficiency.”

By automatically identifying new or changing chronic issues as early as the second repeat, Veryon Diagnostics offers a 33 percent reduction in chronic and repeating defects. Maintenance technicians can substantially enhance their initial fix rates by utilizing a proprietary real-time diagnostic reasoning engine, which optimizes aviation troubleshooting based on real field experience, reducing overall equipment downtime and repair expenses, including a 20 percent reduction in unscheduled part removal rates, and ultimately, reducing delays and cancellations by 10 percent or more.

“Veryon Diagnostics represents a transformative leap forward in reliability and maintenance operations for airlines and OEMs,” said Fedor Gorin, senior director of engineering for Veryon. “Operators and OEMs can shift from a reactionary approach to unscheduled maintenance to a proactive and even predictive approach.”

Based on extensive feedback, research and aligned to real-life workflows, Initial Symptom Profiles gives technicians the information they need to get the aircraft back in service as quickly as possible. The modular ISP page provides quick access to tech pubs, fleet and tail history, potential solutions and other critical information as configured, similar to a Wikipedia page specific to the symptom.

“We’re aligning cutting-edge technology and big data with the real-world need to reduce delays and cancellations and maximize aircraft uptime,” said Gorin.

Other features of Veryon Diagnostics include customizable chronic validation workflows and alerting and collaboration tools for seamless communication across reliability, maintenance control and technicians. This cloud-based SaaS solution is available on mobile apps and the web, allowing operators to implement Single Sign-On (SSO) for seamless user management. The solution boasts sophisticated dashboard functionalities meticulously crafted to cater to the unique requirements of every operator.

To learn more, visit veryon.com/diagnostics.

About Veryon

Veryon is the leading provider of aviation software and information services, supporting a global network of more than 75,000 aircraft maintenance professionals and over 7,600 customers in nearly 175 countries worldwide. We help everyone from business aviation teams and MROs to airlines and OEMs get their aircraft more uptime. Challenges like unscheduled repairs, part availability, and excessive paperwork lead to too many aircraft spending too much time on the ground. And that leads to needless delays, endless back and forth, and lots of wasted dollars. The key to more uptime is having a better technology platform to manage everything from maintenance and operations to manuals and diagnostics.

That’s why thousands of aircraft operators, 25% of the worldwide commercial fleet, and over 100 OEMs all rely on Veryon. And it’s why customers have been able to achieve an average 23% improvement in aircraft downtime cost. Veryon. Let’s get you more uptime. Learn more at veryon.com.

Contacts

Kim Welch



Senior Manager, Corporate Marketing



Veryon



kwelch@veryon.com