ChallengeAI by MetaPhase Assessed Awardable in the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetaPhase today announced that its accelerating innovation solution, ChallengeAI™, has been assessed as "Awardable" through the Department of War (DoW) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the DoW’s suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, and analytics capabilities. Solutions assessed as Awardable have been evaluated through competitive procedures and rigorous scoring rubrics and are made available to government customers through the Marketplace.

ChallengeAI™ is a comprehensive accelerator suite designed to help teams rapidly move from prompts to production across the full software development lifecycle. The solution replaces manual, document-driven processes with automated, compliant workflows spanning design, development, testing, security, deployment, and operations, enabling agencies to validate ideas quickly and deliver mission-ready solutions with speed and confidence. Built to be compliant by design, ChallengeAI™ embeds security and operational controls directly into delivery pipelines to remove friction and accelerate operational readiness. Learn more at https://challengeai.metaphase.tech.

"This is exactly why we built ChallengeAI," said Brian Funk, Chief Technology Officer of MetaPhase. "It is about removing friction from software delivery so teams can move faster, stay compliant, and focus their energy on delivering real mission outcomes. Being assessed as Awardable validates that this approach is practical, usable, and ready to support government missions."

MetaPhase’s Tradewinds video, accessible only to government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, demonstrates a real-world use case showing how ChallengeAI™ accelerates secure software delivery while maintaining alignment with federal standards. MetaPhase was recognized among a competitive field of applicants whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on Department of War missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at www.tradewindai.com.

About MetaPhase

MetaPhase works at the intersection of mission and technology - creating, deploying, and supporting practical solutions that serve as a force multiplier for government. Founded in 2013, MetaPhase delivers advanced technology solutions to federal missions across six primary capabilities: Advisory Solutions, Cloud Engineering, Cybersecurity, Data & Analytics, Digital Platforms, and Experience Design. MetaPhase applies purpose-built accelerators, including ChallengeAI™, to help agencies rapidly move from prototypes to production. MetaPhase supports more than 20 agencies across the federal government, with a focus on national security to solve the government’s most complex challenges.

Bring Us Your Challenge.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of War’s most significant challenges in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, and analytics. All awardable solutions have been assessed through competitive procedures and are available to government customers with a Marketplace account. Tradewinds is housed in the Department of War’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com.

