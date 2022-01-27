Chairman Keith Krach and Gen. H.R. McMaster Give Rare Briefing on Tech Security at Hoover Institute

Purdue’s Tech Diplomacy Center Partners with Bipartisan Policy Center on Advancing Freedom and Preserving Peace Through Tech Diplomacy

Purdue's Center for Tech Diplomacy co-founder and chairman Keith J. Krach and advisory council member Gen. H.R. McMaster gave an exclusive briefing at the Hoover Institute on the importance of tech security in advancing freedom and preserving peace.





McMaster credited Krach’s Clean Network team with creating a new model of transformational diplomacy based on TRUST principles, now known as Tech-Statecraft, which integrates Silicon Valley Strategies with the foreign policy tools to advance and national security and freedom around the world.

“I don’t think anybody has done more to integrate economic security and national security than you did while you were in the position,” McMaster told Krach.

Krach responded that the invention of Tech-Statecraft was a direct result of developing and operationalizing the 3 pillars of the Global Economic Security Strategy, which was designed to advance prosperity and peace around the world.

“The goal was to deliver a repeatable, duplicatable and enduring model for all areas of techno economic competition.” Krach added, “It consisted of harnessing our biggest areas of competitive advantage by rallying our allies, leveraging the innovation of the private sector, and amplifying democratic values based on trust.”

In May 2020, when Krach was running U.S. economic diplomacy, McMaster hosted Krach at the Hoover Institute to discuss Economic Statecraft and in the conversation they both agreed on the fact that “economic security is national security.”

In today’s discussion, they agreed that tech security is the critical juncture where the two meet and that Tech-Statecraft is critical to promoting peace not only on the digital frontier but also in the real world. The dialogue centered around the importance of tech diplomacy and TRUST in advancing freedom and achieving long-term peace in the struggle against technological authoritarianism.

McMaster commented that the Clean Network playbook’s defeat of the Chinese Communist Party’s masterplan to control 5G communications was the first time a government-lead initiative proved that China’s economic warfare is beatable because it exposed their biggest weakness: nobody trusts them.

The conversation was broadcast through multiple digital platforms, including through the Washington, D.C.-based Bipartisan Policy Center, which recently partnered with CTDP for a briefing with CTDP Advisory Board Member Gen. Stanley McChrystal.

Watch the full webinar here. McMaster will broadcast the briefing on his Hoover Institute podcast Battlegrounds: International Perspectives on Crucial Challenges to Security and Prosperity.

About the Center for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue:

The Center for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue is the world’s preeminent authority on Tech-Statecraft to ensure trusted technology is used to advance freedom. CTDP’s nonpartisan model focuses on rallying U.S. allies, leveraging the innovation of the private sector, and amplifying democratic values based on trust. CTDP leverages Purdue University’s strength in innovation, deep expertise in technology and global prowess in educating transformational leaders. CTDP’s members have a battle-tested track record in building market-leading high-tech companies, onshoring strategic supply chains, building trusted global networks, architecting, and operationalizing of successful global economic security strategies, and applying Silicon Valley strategies to defeat the CCP’s 5G masterplan.

Other board members include Secretary Leon Panetta, NASA Chief Dr. Dan Goldin, General Stanley McChrystal, Ambassador Robert Hormats, and other luminaries. They serve as key advisors to the leadership of the Center for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue, the world’s preeminent institution for securing freedom through tech diplomacy.

For more information, go to techdiplomacy.org. Follow the Center for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

CTDP’s nonpartisan work has been covered by The Washington Post; The Hill newspaper; and Harvard Business School, which published a case study on the impacts of nonpartisan technology diplomacy in the global-supply chain.

At the annual Concordia Summit in New York City (which runs parallel with the U.N. General Assembly annually), CTDP Chairman and co-founder Keith Krach gave the keynote remarks on the need to strengthen technology diplomacy. And Keith last month briefed the U.S. China Working Group, a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill who meet privately to address national security issues pertaining to China.

