Home Business Wire Chain Token Lists on Bittrex Global
Business Wire

Chain Token Lists on Bittrex Global

di Business Wire

VADUZ, Liechtenstein–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bittrex Global, today formally announced Chain’s native token, CHN, is now officially available for trading on its exchange.

Chain, founded in 2014, first made headlines for receiving funding from and partnering with major financial players such as Visa and Citibank to launch custom blockchain products. Now privately acquired by Stellar, Chain is re-launching the brand’s flagship product, Sequence, with a new team at the helm.

Sequence is a ledger-as-a-service that enables organizations to securely track and transfer balances in a token format. Chain Core, an open-source version, is also available for developers. Sequence V2 and Chain Core V2 are slated to launch in 2022.

CHN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as a means of accessing discounts on Sequence, paying for invoices, accessing premium services and voting for community-based programs within the Chain ecosystem.

“Chain is excited to partner with an industry leader like Bittrex Global,” says Deepak Thapiliyal, CEO at Chain. “We are pleased to have this opportunity to connect with users interested in blockchain products that are powering innovative businesses and pivotal in shaping the future of finance and commerce.”

“Chain will be joining Bittrex Global today and we are pleased to have them list with us,” says Stephen Stonberg, CEO of Bittrex Global. “We commend the Chain team on their constant efforts to improve existing financial services infrastructure and look forward to seeing more progress from the team as we head into 2022.”

ABOUT CHAIN

Chain is a cloud blockchain protocol that enables organizations to build better financial services from the group up powered by Sequence, a ledger-as-a-service product that can be deployed within minutes through the Sequence Portal, and Chain Core, a permissioned open-source blockchain for developers. Learn more at chain.com and follow us on Medium, Twitter, Telegram–Chain, Telegram – Chain News, and Instagram.

ABOUT BITTREX GLOBAL

Bittrex Global, the most secure digital asset exchange in the world, serves both retail and institutional clients, globally. Committed to helping users build wealth, Bittrex Global facilitates the purchase and trade of over 250 tokens. Through its use of cutting-edge technology, advanced security protocols, and a sophisticated elastic multi-stage wallet strategy the company provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike. Bittrex Global is a key player in driving widespread adoption of secure and decentralized methods to building wealth while remaining compliant and adhering to the wide array of regulatory measures across the globe. Learn more: https://global.bittrex.com/

Contacts

Sarah Evans

Sevans PR

sarah@sevanspr.com
224-829-8820

Sarah Mawji

Sevans PR

sm@sevanspr.com

Julia Lazniuk

Sevans PR

Julia@sevanspr.com

Articoli correlati

QIAGEN Strengthens Growing Portfolio of Applications for Its Digital PCR Platform QIAcuity With New Collaborations

Business Wire Business Wire -
Expanding range of applications for growing base of QIAcuity digital PCR instruments Two new collaborations: Atila BioSystems expands menu to...
Continua a leggere

Tanium: The Leading Corporate Solution to Fully Identify and Remediate Log4j Vulnerabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
The largest enterprises and government organizations utilize the Tanium Platform to protect their assets against attacks KIRKLAND, WA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Industry experts...
Continua a leggere

T-Mobile Posts Record-High Customer Results, Adding 1.2 Million Postpaid Accounts and 5.5 Million Postpaid Customers in 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
Un-carrier Further Extends Unrivaled Lead with America’s Only Standalone 5G Network, Delivering Game-Changing Ultra Capacity 5G to Over 210...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Bitdefender 2022 Denis Cassinerio

Bitdefender: un partner per la cybersecurity per difendere le organizzazioni

Digitale