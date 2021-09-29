CGTN Channels to Switch to HD in SES and Globecast Renewal Agreement

For the first time, three CGTN channels will be broadcast in HD via SES’s prime neighbourhood of ASTRA 19.2 degrees East

LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Audiences across Europe are now able to watch China Global Television Network (CGTN) channels in high-definition (HD) due to a new capacity agreement, SES announced today. Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, has extended its partnership with SES to deliver three CGTN channels in HD using Globecast’s media services and SES’s satellites at 19.2 degrees East. These channels continue to be available in SD quality.





Under the multi-year agreement, Globecast will lease additional capacity on SES’s prime neighbourhood to deliver CGTN News, CGTN Documentary and CGTN French, and will manage the uplinking and contribution services for these channels. After a simulcast period, all three Chinese public broadcaster’s channels will broadcast exclusively in HD by the end of the year.

“As premium broadcast service provider in the European region, when CGTN approached us with their plans to move to HD, our obvious choice was to work with our long-term partner, SES, to identify key positions. It’s a pleasure to start a new transponder on Astra 19.2 location with 24/7 channel monitoring services to reach large audiences for key public broadcaster like CGTN,” said Shakunt Malhotra, Managing Director-Asia of Globecast.

“Over the past 18 months we have seen multiple public broadcasters renew and expand contracts with SES and our partners because they recognise that satellite is the easiest and most reliable way to reach the widest possible audiences. In addition, they also want to broadcast in HD as TV viewers today expect crystal-clear images when they turn on their TV screens,” said Deepak Mathur, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at SES Video. “Together with our long-term partner Globecast, we continue to provide broadcasters and content owners with the largest audience reach they are seeking for their content.”

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,650 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About Globecast

Globecast helps customers to manage content and to deliver it wherever, however and whenever required. The company provides agile and seamless content acquisition, management and distribution services globally, constantly innovating and investing in new technologies to create customer-centric new services. It delivers any type of video service and supplies Content Aggregation and Distribution services to over 250 networks.

