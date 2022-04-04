CGS Administrators LLC Celebrates Contact Center Excellence, Receives ICMI Site Certification

Program Validates CGS for Its Best-in-Class Contact Center and Effective Customer Management Strategy

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI), the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals, today announces the CGS Administrators LLC (CGS) contact center has met the requirements for award and recognition through the ICMI Site Certification Program.

The ICMI Site Certification Program was designed to reflect the best of existing international quality standards while maintaining focus on the unique contact center environment. CGS, which provides quality, cost-effective services and technical solutions to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), passed all six sections of the ICMI Site Certification Framework.

“Our site certification is a stamp of approval for companies to show that they operate efficiently and offer a world-class customer experience. ICMI is wholly committed to elevating the strategic value of the contact center through an industry standard site certification program that validates optimal performance,” said Tara Gibb, senior director, ICMI. “We applaud CGS on their achievement, which will help them deliver effective contact center operations and an industry-leading customer experience.”

ICMI’s Site Certification Program supports a comprehensive call center management framework that engages a mix of specialized tools, cross-industry best practices, assessments and proven systems. This helps participating organizations deliver sustained contact center efficiency and effectiveness over the long term, including real fiscal impact on both top and bottom lines. Comprised of a multistep process, participants first take part in a formal assessment, followed by an improvement and implementation period, if necessary, then a final scoring against the ICMI customer management operating standard which confirms they have met the criteria and requirements for certification.

Gary Warczak, director, CGS, said, “We are honored to receive this certification. It addresses our dedication not only to our team but also to our customers. We are committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience to our customers each and every day.”

This is the second time CGS has received site certification from ICMI. CGS was also certified in 2013.

To learn more about ICMI site certification and professional certification as well, please visit www.icmi.com/consulting/site-certification.

ABOUT ICMI



The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals — from frontline agents to executives — who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting and informational resources. ICMI’s experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech



Informa Tech is a market-leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events, over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

About CGS Administrators LLC



CGS Administrators LLC (cgsmedicare.com) has provided quality, cost-effective services and technical solutions to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for over 50 years, impacting the lives of over 24 million Medicare beneficiaries and over 103,000 health care providers and suppliers of medical equipment in 38 states. The company’s expertise includes information systems technology, claims processing, customer service and payment safeguard functions. CGS is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Celerian Group



Celerian Group (celeriangroup.com) is a consortium of companies that helps government and private health care plans navigate the complexities of benefits administration in a changed marketplace. As part of Celerian Group, CGS handles Medicare and Medicaid benefits administration, claims processing, member and provider services, provider credentialing, and education.

