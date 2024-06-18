CesiumAstro Secures $65M in Oversubscribed Funding Round

CesiumAstro closes $65 million Series B+ funding round led by Trousdale Ventures, with backing from Development Bank of Japan and Quanta Computer, Inc.

Participating investors include Kleiner Perkins, Lavrock Ventures, L3Harris Technologies, InMotion Ventures (JLR’s investment arm), Matter Venture Partners, MESH Ventures, and Assembly Ventures

Funding accelerates R&D, expands manufacturing, and supports global expansion and talent acquisition.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Aerospace–CesiumAstro Inc. (“CesiumAstro” or “the Company”), a leading provider of space communications technology, announced today the closing of a $65 million Series B+ funding round. The round was led by Trousdale Ventures, with matching participation from Development Bank of Japan Inc. (“DBJ”) and Quanta Computer, Inc. (TWSE: 2382.TW). Renowned investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Lavrock Ventures, L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX), InMotion Ventures (JLR’s investment arm), Matter Venture Partners, MESH Ventures, and Assembly Ventures, also joined the round.









Industry Leaders Back Groundbreaking Technology

This investment validates CesiumAstro’s innovative approach to space communications technology, as exemplified by their industry-leading Vireo multi-beam Ka-band active phased array payload and provider-agnostic Skylark SATCOM terminal, which are disrupting the space communications landscape.

“This raise fuels our commitment to expanding our software-defined communication solutions for the next era of connectivity,” said Shey Sabripour, Founder and CEO of CesiumAstro. “We extend our deepest gratitude to our investors for their support in solidifying CesiumAstro’s leadership within the space and defense industries.”

Trousdale Ventures Leads Funding Round, Voice Confidence in CesiumAstro’s Vision

“We are thrilled to lead CesiumAstro’s Series B+ round,” said Phillip Sarofim, Founding Partner and CEO of Trousdale Ventures. “Their innovative technologies are game changers. We have unwavering confidence in Shey’s leadership and CesiumAstro’s team and believe this investment will propel their mission to deliver scalable space tech for a range of applications.”

Funding Boosts Growth and Global Expansion

With $156 million raised in equity capital since its founding in 2017, CesiumAstro will leverage the new funds to accelerate core research and development, bolster its rapid manufacturing capabilities, expand facilities domestically and internationally, and accelerate talent acquisition. This strengthens CesiumAstro’s position as a global leader in space communications technology.

DBJ Backs CesiumAstro’s Mission to Transform Space Communications

“CesiumAstro’s full-mission payloads for space and air have huge potential to enable the next generation of connectivity solutions,” noted Masao Masuda, Managing Executive Officer at Development Bank of Japan. “To deliver those advancements, DBJ is excited to help CesiumAstro form connections in space and non-space industries, including in Japan.”

A Team Built for Success

CesiumAstro’s more than 200 engineers, scientists, and business professionals, combined with its in-house rapid prototyping, testing, and manufacturing capabilities, positions them for continued success. The Company boasts a robust portfolio spanning development, production, and deployment of high-reliability space communication systems.

“In a world where connectivity and national security are increasingly entwined, CesiumAstro emerges with a unique combination of team, capability, and ambition jointly built to power a new era harnessed by reliable, high-powered connectivity,” remarked CesiumAstro Board Member and Airbus Ventures Managing Partner, Thomas d’Halluin. “This latest round of investment signifies the collective force that Shey and the team have unlocked to accelerate an impressive roadmap in a moment that will be defined by the agility and strength of dual-use frontier technologies—with secure connectivity being an essentially relevant global priority.”

Legal Representation

Optimal Counsel LLP served as legal advisor to CesiumAstro.

About CesiumAstro

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Colorado, California, and the United Kingdom, CesiumAstro builds high-throughput, software-defined phased array communication payloads for airborne and space platforms including satellites, missiles, UAVs, and more. Cesium’s full-stack, multi-mission hardware and software products enable a range of commercial, government and defense objectives. CesiumAstro provides full in-house design, manufacturing and testing capabilities based on the ISO AS9100 standard. For more information, visit cesiumastro.com.

About Trousdale Ventures

Trousdale Ventures is a privately held investment firm led by Founding Partner and CEO Phillip Sarofim. Its portfolio of groundbreaking companies improves quality of life by fueling advances in space and mobility, climate tech, and technology-driven health and wellness. Trousdale Ventures seeks to overcome barriers in the fields of health, productivity, and sustainability by democratizing wellness and accelerating innovation. For more information, visit www.trousdale.vc.

About Development Bank of Japan

Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ) is a Japanese financial institution which is owned by the Government of Japan. DBJ aims to actively support innovation based on its corporate philosophy: “Design the future with financial expertise: continue to expand financial frontiers; Provide the best solutions for customers and society; Pursue sustainable development for Japan and the world.” In order to further expand its activities to include the space industry, DBJ established its Aerospace Office in April 2017 and has been actively promoting the development of aerospace industry, conducting research and providing finance to companies.

About Quanta Computer, Inc.

Quanta Computer is a Fortune Global 500 Company and an industry leader in global notebook ODM and cloud computing solutions. Quanta provides innovative products with superior technology in information and communications, consumer electronics, cloud computing, smart automobile solutions, smart healthcare, and AIoT, etc. Founded in 1988 and listed on the TWSE since 1999, Quanta Computer is headquartered in Taiwan with manufacturing and service locations across Asia, the Americas, and Europe. FY2023 consolidated revenues for Quanta Computer amounted over US$34 billion with a workforce of approximately 60,000 employees worldwide. For further information, please visit Quanta Computer’s website at http://www.quantatw.com/.

