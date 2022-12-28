CES Named in Top 10 “Largest Commercial Real Estate Appraisers” in Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Book of Lists

The full-service commercial appraisal company ranks #8 in Atlanta in 2022

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At Collateral Evaluation Servicers (CES), “Your Virtual Appraisal Department™” we collaborate with a variety of customers (including banks, law firms, private lenders, and various other financial institutions) to perform Commercial & Residential Appraisals, Evaluations, Compliance Reviews, and other real estate due diligence quickly and accurately on a nationwide basis.

Annually, the Atlanta Business Chronicle “Book of Lists” recognizes the largest and most successful companies in the Atlanta area that have achieved excellence in their field. The ranking of the largest companies in Atlanta is based on the number of employees. CES has 9 employees locally in Atlanta.

“We are honored to be named one of the largest Commercial Real Estate Appraisal companies in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Chronicle,” said Larry Woodall, Founder and Chief Commercial Appraiser. “CES has achieved significant growth in the past several years and I attribute our success to the dedicated team we now have in place. We have the best people in the business and our positive work culture has fueled our growth.”

The CES Valuation team includes a variety of seasoned MAI Appraisers, Published Appraisers, and experienced analysts all over the US. Our team handles all levels of complex valuation scenarios such as Going-Concern Appraisals and Specialty Use properties. CES staff appraisers are licensed in most states and aim to provide the best value and competency. There is almost no property type that CES has not appraised, and no commercial asset is too big or too small for our team to value. With our institutional-quality commercial appraisal experience, specialized industry knowledge, and specific expertise with complex valuation scenarios, we can confidently service our clients’ needs regardless of property type, geography, or complexity.

About CES

CES operates as a “Virtual Appraisal Department™” providing quality appraisals, evaluations, appraisal management services (AMC), compliance reviews, and general real estate consulting. Our services allow our clients to meet deadlines, provide quality control, and ease transactions, knowing that their real estate collateral needs are being met quickly and accurately.

