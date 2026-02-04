Certuity’s Rich Bursek Announces Four Hires to Support Growth and Technology Initiatives

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Under the leadership of President and Partner Rich Bursek, Certuity, a multi-family office serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, has announced four strategic additions to its team. These appointments reflect Certuity’s commitment to investing in human capital to support its most recent growth, assist in the analysis and execution of future growth opportunities and its dedication to technology to expand brand reach and drive operational scale and efficiencies.

Regan Brown joins as Director, Corporate Development. In this role, Brown will support strategic growth initiatives while advancing cross-functional excellence and operational alignment across Certuity.

Nicholas Andrew has been appointed Associate Director, Private Funds Reporting. Andrew will support financial reporting and performance communication for Certuity's managed private funds, strengthening the firm's investment capabilities.

Rodrigo Castaneda joins as Business Analyst, Technology and AI. Castaneda will support the advancement of Certuity’s data, technology and artificial intelligence initiatives as the firm continues to invest in innovative solutions that drive scale and efficiency.

Finally, Eli Fenton joins as Associate, Investment Analyst. Fenton will implement investment strategies and support ongoing investment activities for the firm's clients.

"These additions reflect our continued investment in the people and capabilities necessary to serve our clients at the highest level," said Rich Bursek, President and Partner of Certuity. "As Certuity grows, we are committed to recruiting and developing top talent that can deliver sophisticated, personalized solutions that enhance the client experience."

Rich Bursek joined Certuity in 2012 as one of the firm's first senior hires and has led its expansion from approximately $500 million to multiple billions in assets under management. Under his leadership, Certuity has grown into a national firm with offices in California, Florida, New York, Georgia and Tennessee.

About Certuity

Certuity is a multi-family office and wealth management firm specializing in tailored financial services for high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners, C-suite executives and family offices. Core offerings include investment advisory, tax mitigation strategies, estate and legacy planning, access to private investments, family office services and consolidated performance and tax reporting. With a strong emphasis on wealth preservation, institutional-level strategies and legacy planning, Certuity seeks to deliver a personalized family office experience designed for the current and next generation of global families.

About Rich Bursek

Rich Bursek serves as President and Partner of Certuity, a multifamily office and registered investment adviser. With nearly 30 years of expertise in financial services and corporate transformation, Bursek joined the firm in 2012 as one of its first senior hires and has played a central role in building its national presence. Under his leadership, Certuity has achieved substantial organic growth, expanding assets under management from approximately $500 million to a multibillion-dollar enterprise. Bursek graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Management Information Systems and was honored as an Outstanding Alumnus of his university. His professional recognitions include two Silver Addy Awards, selection as a "Forty Under 40" honoree, and designation as a Premier 100 IT Leader.

