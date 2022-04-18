Ceremorphic CEO Venkat Mattela to Speak at the 2022 Linley Spring Processor Conference

Presentation will focus on solving today’s HPC challenges around reliability and energy-efficiency

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ceremorphic® Inc., the company developing a new architecture for reliable and energy-efficient AI supercomputing, today announced that its Founder and CEO Venkat Mattela will be speaking on a panel at this year’s Linley Spring Processor Conference. The presentation, titled “Delivering Reliable Performance Computing in an Energy-Efficient AI Supercomputing Chip,” will discuss the need for a new architecture that can solve today’s challenges in reliability, security, energy efficiency, and scalability.

When: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Time: 3:00-5:05 pm

Track: Session 3 Innovations in Compute Architecture



Location: Hyatt Regency Hotel, Santa Clara

Presentation Abstract: Tracking, detecting, and correcting errors in complex chips is a monumental task. Today, only a specific set of applications like automotive have adopted reliable silicon in their system designs. The rapid proliferation of machine learning applications and their inherent high-performance demands, hence larger chips, have made reliability a mainstream issue in semiconductors. Replication of resources, a method adopted for decades, is not a sustainable solution. Ceremorphic will present a new reliability architecture adopted in its 5nm Hierarchical Learning Processor (HLP).

Founded in April 2020, Ceremorphic currently has 150 full-time employees dedicated to developing advanced silicon and software products for next-generation computing systems. Leveraging more than 100 patents and proven expertise in creating industry-leading silicon system products, Ceremorphic has built a new architecture that delivers the performance needed for applications such as AI model training, automotive processing, drug discovery, HPC, and metaverse processing with unprecedented energy efficiency and reliability. Designed in advanced silicon technology node (TSMC 5nm), this architecture solves today’s high-performance computing problems in reliability, security and energy consumption across all performance-demanding market segments. For more information, visit https://www.ceremorphic.com.

