Cerebras Systems Raises $1 Billion Series H

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerebras Systems today announced the closing of a $1 billion Series H financing at a post-money valuation of approximately $23 billion. The round was led by Tiger Global, with participation from Benchmark, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Atreides Management, Alpha Wave Global, Altimeter, AMD, Coatue, and 1789 Capital, among others.

For more information on Cerebras, visit www.cerebras.ai.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems builds the fastest AI infrastructure in the world. We are a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, AI researchers, and engineers of all types. We have come together to make AI blisteringly fast through innovation and invention because we believe that when AI is fast it will change the world. Our flagship technology, the Wafer Scale Engine 3 (WSE-3) is the world’s largest and fastest AI processor. 56 times larger than the largest GPU, the WSE uses a fraction of the power per unit compute while delivering inference and training more than 20 times faster than the competition. Leading corporations, research institutes and governments on four continents chose Cerebras to run their AI workloads. Cerebras solutions are available on premise and in the cloud, for further information, visit cerebras.ai or follow us on LinkedIn, X and/or Threads.

Media Contact

PR@zmcommunications.com