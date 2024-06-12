Cerebras Enables Faster Training of Industry’s Leading Largest AI Models

Collaboration with Dell Technologies Expands Cerebras’ AI Solutions and ML Expertise to Top Global Organizations

The Cerebras and Dell solution includes AI systems and supercomputers, white-glove LLM training, and ML expert services. The collaboration also includes a new memory storage solution powered by Dell Technologies and AMD EPYC™ CPUs for Cerebras AI supercomputers, enabling enterprises to train models orders of magnitude larger than the current state of the art. Leveraging the performance of AMD EPYC 9354P CPUs and Dell PowerEdge R6615 servers, Cerebras accelerates its unique approach to memory-intensive compute, extending its 82TB streaming memory supercomputers clusters almost infinitely to train models of any size.

“Our new collaboration with Dell is a turning point for Cerebras,” says Andrew Feldman, co-founder and CEO, Cerebras Systems. “This opens up our global sales distribution channels in a meaningful way, while providing customers with the additional AI hardware, software and expertise needed to enable full-scale enterprise deployments.”

Cerebras offers the world’s fastest AI acceleration technology that enables 880 times the memory capacity of GPUs, 97 percent less code to build large language models, push-button model scaling and superior data preprocessing solutions. Cerebras technology enables effortless compute and memory scaling, data parallelism for less debugging, and its simple structure enables a lower total cost of ownership. Cerebras also offers a deep bench of machine learning experts that have contributed open-source state-of-the-art language models and datasets, and published numerous research papers that advance generative AI.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems is a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers, and engineers of all types. We have come together to accelerate generative AI by building from the ground up a new class of AI supercomputer. Our flagship product, the CS-3 system, is powered by the world’s largest and fastest AI processor, our Wafer-Scale Engine-3. CS-3s are quickly and easily clustered together to make the largest AI supercomputers in the world, and make placing models on the supercomputers dead simple by avoiding the complexity of distributed computing. Leading corporations, research institutions, and governments use Cerebras solutions for the development of pathbreaking proprietary models, and to train open-source models with millions of downloads. Cerebras solutions are available through the Cerebras Cloud and on premise. For further information, visit https://www.cerebras.net.

