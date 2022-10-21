Cerbos recognised as Best in API Security at API World Awards 2022

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APIWorld—Cerbos, the leading open source authorization software company, announced today that it has been recognized as the winner of the Best in API Security award at API World 2022, continuing its leadership within the category. Other companies included amongst category winners included industry giants, Google, Kong, Software AG, DataStax, and Hasura.

The API Awards, which celebrate incredible technical innovation, measure a product’s adoption and reception in the API & Microservices industries as well as use and application by the global developer community.

Commenting on Cerbos’ Best in API Security award, Cerbos CEO Emre Baran said: “We feel honored to be recognized among the winners at the API Awards. Our work driving innovation in the authorization space is so that developers can build secure software in a scalable way that evolves with our clients’ products.”

“While hard-coding authorization logic into your product’s code might work well for an MVP, as the product scales and roles and permissions become more complex, hard-coded authorization logic causes a high cost of refactoring when extending your extending authorization layer. It also makes it very hard to satisfy large companies’ requirements. It’s a privilege to be recognized for our work on improving this,” he continued.

Commenting on Cerbos’ win, Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork said: “Cerbos is helping engineers & API professionals build the future of APIs and the API economy in the multi-trillion-dollar market for API-driven products and services. Today’s cloud-based software and hardware are increasingly powered by API-centric architecture and platforms. Cerbos’s win here at the 2022 API Awards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the global API ecosystem”.

Cerbos makes complex roles and permissions fool-proof to set up and change, so that non-technical stakeholders can make changes, while reducing the risk of security or downtime incidents resulting from a failed update to authorization logic.

By separating the authorization layer from core application code, Cerbos is able to make the authorization system more scalable, more secure and easier to change as the application evolves. The company counts users from companies that include Blockchain.com, Utility Warehouse, 9fin, Salesroom, and Captify.

Contacts

Contact information:



Tom Lawrence



Phone number: +447969252570



Email Address: tom@mvpr.io