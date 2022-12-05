Cequence Security Generates Millions in Pipeline Using Data-Driven Insights from ON24

With an increase of 40% in registration-to-attendee conversion, Cequence Security increases volume and conversion through its funnel

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cequence Security, a leading cybersecurity company, is driving demand generation programs, delivering better insights to sales, and generating pipeline using ON24 (NYSE: ONTF). With ambitious growth goals, Cequence knew that they needed a robust demand generation engine, powered by interactive and always-on webinar programs, to help their sales and marketing scale. That’s why Cequence chose ON24 as its platform for digital engagement, enabling their team to increase audience reach, deepen engagement and generate critical data-driven insights for sales in a cost-efficient and predictable way. As a result, Cequence has been able to generate thousands of qualified leads and convert them into millions in pipeline, ultimately growing revenue and improving ROI.

“With ON24, we have been able to increase our average attendee conversion rate by 40%, influence millions of dollars in pipeline and drive thousands of leads,” said Varun Kohl, chief marketing officer, Cequence Security. “In addition, the integration with Marketo and Salesforce makes it easy for our sales team to take immediate action.”

Cequence Security is the only solution that unifies API discovery, inventory tracking, risk analysis and native mitigation with proven, real-time threat protection against ever-evolving API attacks. With ON24 Elite and ON24 Connect, Cequence Security was able to deliver hundreds of webinar experiences that were fully integrated with their marketing automation platform, Marketo Engage, and CRM system, Salesforce, and able to push detailed first-party data to sales that can inform their outreach strategy for better lead quality and conversion through the funnel.

“ON24 supports the needs of fast-growing startups to build and scale their webinar program,” said Linda Sim, vice president of demand generation, Cequence Security. “This has led to millions in pipeline that influenced revenue.”

The company utilizes ON24 engagement tools like Q&As, surveys and polls to empower their attendees to participate. The relative level of engagement from their audience informs the lead scoring process so they know who is at the top of the funnel and who is further along in their buying journey, ready to interact with sales. The integration of ON24 engagement data into their lead scoring and operations has also been further improved by the ability to automatically push data to sales quickly, saving time and increasing closed-won revenue.

“In today’s competitive landscape, driving growth requires more than one-off, top-of-funnel marketing tactics, it takes an ongoing, intelligent engagement strategy throughout the customer journey,” said Tessa Barron, vice president of marketing, ON24. “Cequence is a model for high-performing sales and marketing teams to follow, with a focus on creating compelling experiences for their audience and providing actionable insights for their sales team. We’re proud to power their success in not only increasing pipeline but improving speed, efficiency and conversion throughout the entire sales process.”

ON24 Webcast Elite and ON24 Connect are part of the ON24 platform, which also includes ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Go Live, ON24 Forums, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, and ON24 Intelligence. With ON24, companies drive an integrated digital engagement strategy across their go-to-market teams, including demand generation, partner enablement, customer marketing and product marketing, by using one platform to create webinar, virtual event and content experiences, generate first-party data and deliver revenue growth.

To learn more about how ON24 built millions in pipeline for Cequence Security, read their case study at https://www.on24.com/customer-stories/how-cequence-security-used-on24-engagement-data-to-drive-millions-in-pipeline/

About Cequence Security

Cequence Security, the pioneer of Unified API Protection, is the only solution that unifies API discovery, inventory tracking, risk analysis and native mitigation with proven, real-time threat protection against ever-evolving API attacks. Cequence Security secures more than six billion API calls a day and protects more than two billion user accounts across our Fortune 500 customers. Its customers trust it to protect their APIs and web applications with the most effective and adaptive defense against online fraud, business logic attacks, exploits and unintended data leakage, which enables them to remain resilient in today’s ever-changing business and threat landscape. To learn more, visit https://www.cequence.ai/

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to re-imagine how companies engage, understand and build relationships with their audience in a digital world. Through our leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, businesses use our portfolio of webinar, virtual event and content experiences to drive engagement, generate first-party data and deliver ​revenue growth across the enterprise – from demand generation to customer success to partner enablement.

ON24 powers digital engagement for more than 2,000 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers, enabling organizations to reach millions of professionals a month for billions of engagement minutes per year with all the first-party data being captured, generated and integrated from one place. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

