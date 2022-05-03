centrexIT Appoints Katie McEvoy as Director of Quality to Build on Commitment to Customer Success

Leading San Diego IT Services Provider Celebrates 20 Years in Business and Reports 10% Employee Growth to Date in 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–centrexIT, an information technology (IT) services provider helping businesses thrive through technology, today announced the appointment of Katie McEvoy to the new position of Director of Quality. McEvoy, who has been with centrexIT since 2015, brings more than 15 years of management experience to the role.





As Director of Quality, McEvoy is responsible for ensuring the highest levels of success, satisfaction and loyalty for centrexIT customers. To that end, she is charged with evaluating, strengthening and streamlining end-to-end processes, procedures and operations—spanning sales, contracts, delivery, finance and administration. A key area of focus for McEvoy will be instituting employee collaboration and development practices that consistently drive a high-quality client experience.

“From her commitment to excellence and attention to detail, to her thorough knowledge about our clients and the outcomes they want to achieve, Katie embodies all the characteristics of the type of leader best suited for this role,” said James Desson, President, centrexIT. “We will look to her to ensure our work aligns with client standards for quality, integrity, and efficiency, and will count on her expertise to make our teams work both smarter and stronger together.”

Prior to her new role, McEvoy served as a centrexIT account executive since 2018, earning increasing levels of responsibility each year. Previously with centrexIT she also held the positions of help desk manager and client care coordinator. Highlights of her recent accomplishments include developing and implementing an updated client contract model and creating a new auditing process for all third-party products resold, allowing the company to capture unrecognized monthly recurring revenue.

McEvoy’s promotion to Director of Quality comes as centrexIT celebrates 20 years in business. As one of San Diego’s largest IT service providers, the company has experienced 10% employee growth to date this year. Key customer verticals include life science, non-profit, and medical.

About centrexIT

centrexIT helps small to medium-sized businesses focus on their success by providing a value-driven and transparent IT experience. With a wide range of available services, such as Information Technology (IT) and Information Systems (IS) management and consulting, centrexIT incorporates best-in-class solutions to establish stable, scalable, and secure technology environments. Since its founding in 2002, commitment to consistently providing excellent customer service and quality has defined centrexIT as the leading managed IT services provider in Southern California. To view centrexIT’s service and product offerings, or to join the centrexIT team, visit www.centrexIT.com.

Contacts

Jackie Townsend Konstanturos



jackie@townsendteam.com

619-247-3569