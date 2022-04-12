Home Business Wire Centre Expands Team with New Executive Appointments
Business Wire

Centre Expands Team with New Executive Appointments

di Business Wire

New additions, former regulator Linda Jeng and former Diem executive Danielle Harold, to advance company vision and growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Centre – the consortium founded by Circle Internet Financial, LLC and Coinbase Global, Inc. to serve as a network governing and standard setting body for blockchain-based financial services – has announced new appointments to its growing team. Financial regulation veteran, Linda Jeng, will join Centre as Chief Policy and Regulatory Officer, while enterprise operations expert Danielle Harold will serve as Chief Operations Officer. Both new hires will strengthen Centre’s positioning and industry footprint as the digital financial ecosystem continues to grow.

With over two decades of experience in financial policy, Linda Jeng will lead Centre’s development as it pioneers industry-wide standards for the blockchain space. Recently, Jeng served as Global Head of Policy and Special Counsel at fintech startup Transparent Financial Systems. In addition to her new role at Centre, Jeng is a Visiting Scholar on Financial Technology and Adjunct Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center’s Institute of International Economic Law, and a Senior Lecturing Fellow at Duke Law School. Jeng previously served at a number of government organizations – the Federal Reserve, the Financial Stability Board, US Treasury, US Senate, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Her areas of expertise include financial stability and regulation, open banking, digital assets, and DeFi.

Danielle Harold comes to Centre from the permissioned blockchain-based stablecoin payment system, Diem Association, where she served as Head of Business and Payments Operations. Harold has extensive business and program management experience across multiple major enterprises including Capital One, Northrop Grumman, and DXC Technology. She brings a breadth of knowledge, having worked in the fields of banking, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, information technology, aerospace, and defense.

“I am thrilled to welcome executives of this caliber to our team,” said David Puth, CEO of Centre. “Both Linda and Danielle bring an abundance of experience that will guide our organization as we create standards for the burgeoning blockchain space.”

Jeng and Harold join Centre just weeks after the consortium launched Verite, a decentralized identity solution for crypto finance. The initiative collaborates with key industry players on identity standards to accelerate the widespread adoption of crypto payments and decentralized finance. To date, Verite partners include Algorand, Alkemi, Block, Coinbase, Circle, Compound Labs, ConsenSys, Credix, Espresso Systems, FTX, Hedera Hashgraph, Ledger, MetaMask Institutional, Phantom Technologies, Polygon, Solana Foundation, Spruce, and Stellar Development Foundation.

About Centre

Centre, founded by Circle and Coinbase, is the first independent, open source standards organization with a focus on providing a framework for fully reserved fiat-backed stablecoin issuance based on the principles of transparency and integrity. The first Centre standard stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC), has become a leading stablecoin on the market, supporting a fast-growing ecosystem and driving inclusive user growth. USDC now has a market cap greater than $50 billion and has supported over $2.5 trillion on-chain transactions.

Contacts

Aaron Gardner // Wachsman

Director

E: aaron.gardner@wachsman.com
P: +12025310662

Articoli correlati

Riskonnect Named RMIS Leader by Redhand Advisors for Fifth Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Integrated risk management solutions provider secures top marks for its claims management, enterprise risk management (ERM), and governance, risk,...
Continua a leggere

Intercontinental Exchange and McLaren Racing Launch New Partnership With Amplified Focus on Sustainability and Diversity

Business Wire Business Wire -
ICE will Become a Sponsor of McLaren’s Extreme E Team, the Innovative New Series Featuring All-Electric Off-Road Competition with...
Continua a leggere

280blue Announces Rebranding to Outside Labs

Business Wire Business Wire -
Rebranding and Name Change Reflect Articulated Vision for Agency Relationship with Clients and Employees News Summary Rebranding to Outside Labs reflects...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riskonnect Named RMIS Leader by Redhand Advisors for Fifth Consecutive Year

Business Wire