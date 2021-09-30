Centre Consortium Announces Former MIT Digital Credentials Architect Kim Hamilton Duffy as New Director of Identity and Standards

Centre Continues to Expand Team as USDC Reaches $30 Billion Market Cap

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Centre, the consortium founded by Circle and Coinbase to provide standards and governance for USD Coin (USDC), which has become the world’s fastest-growing digital dollar currency, today announced recent MIT Digital Credentials Architect Kim Hamilton Duffy has joined the company as Director of Identity and Standards to lead Centre’s initiatives into decentralized identity.

Duffy joins Centre after almost two decades in software and digital architecture development including a leadership role as CTO for blockchain-based digital credentials issuer Learning Machine, based on the Blockcerts open standard, which she co-developed with MIT Media Lab. Most recently, Duffy was an Architect at MIT’s Digital Credentials Consortium, a multi-university, international effort designing the future of academic credentials, including the development of a Learner Wallet standard for the US Department of Education. Kim has led decentralized identity standards alignment for several years as chair of the W3C Credentials Consortium, Decentralized Identity Foundation, and more.

“As USDC continues to grow, we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, compliance and trust,” said David Puth, CEO of Centre, “Kim’s leading experience developing digital standards for blockchain-based credentials will prove extremely valuable as we expand to support this critical initiative. The future of the Centre Consortium, its partners and all USDC users will benefit from this work on decentralized identity. The potential benefit for advancing financial inclusion is enormous.”

In her new role at Centre, Duffy will develop an open-source, open-standard project that brings decentralized identity to DeFi and CeFi and enables compliance in a privacy-preserving way, among other projects. Throughout this work, Duffy and Centre will contribute to the evolution of decentralized identity standards and their applications alongside other organizations like the Decentralized Identity Foundation.

“I look forward to applying decentralized identity standards and technologies to help Centre continue to build trust in USDC and expand opportunities for financial inclusion,” said Duffy. “This is a phenomenal team, and I’m excited to join the consortium governing the fastest growing stablecoin in the market.”

Duffy has also worked at Microsoft, Usermind, and Expedia, among others, in software engineering and digital architecture roles. She’s served as editor for IEEE and IET Blockchain and has contributed to a number of decentralized identity standards and open source projects. She received an M.S. in Applied Mathematics from Cornell University.

Centre, founded by Circle and Coinbase, is the first stablecoin standards organization, providing a regulatory and operational framework for fiat-backed stablecoin issuance. Centre’s stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC), has become the fastest-growing, most trusted stablecoin on the market. Centre’s governance of USDC has created a reliable, replicable framework for stablecoin issuance based on the principles of transparency and integrity. USDC in circulation is greater than $30 billion and has supported over $1 trillion on-chain transactions.

