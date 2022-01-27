Home Business Wire Central Valley Community Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Year and Quarter...
Business Wire

Central Valley Community Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Year and Quarter Ended December 31, 2021, and Quarterly Dividend

di Business Wire

FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CVCY #CVCY–The Board of Directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp (Company) (NASDAQ: CVCY), the parent company of Central Valley Community Bank (Bank), reported today results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2021, and quarterly dividend. For the full release, please visit one of the following: CVCB News Room https://www.cvcb.com/about-us/news-room or CVCB Investor Relations https://ir.cvcb.com/news-market-information/press-releases/default.aspx.

About Central Valley Community Bank

Central Valley Community Bancorp trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol CVCY. Central Valley Community Bank (CVCB), headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. CVCB operates full-service Banking Centers throughout California’s San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento region. Additionally, CVCB maintains Commercial Real Estate, Agribusiness and SBA Lending Departments.

Members of Central Valley Community Bancorp’s and CVCB’s Board of Directors are: Daniel J. Doyle (Chairman), Daniel N. Cunningham (Vice Chairman), F. T. “Tommy” Elliott, IV, Robert J. Flautt, Gary D. Gall, James J. Kim, Andriana D. Majarian, Steven D. McDonald, Louis C. McMurray, Karen A. Musson, Dorothea D. Silva and William S. Smittcamp. Sidney B. Cox is Director Emeritus.

More information about Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank can be found at www.cvcb.com. Also, visit Central Valley Community Bank on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Dave Kinross

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Central Valley Community Bancorp

559-323-3420

Media Contact:
Debbie Nalchajian-Cohen

Marketing Director

Central Valley Community Bancorp

559-222-1322

