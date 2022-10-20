Central Valley Community Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022, and Quarterly Dividend

FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cvcb–The Board of Directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp (Company) (NASDAQ: CVCY), the parent company of Central Valley Community Bank (CVCB), reported today results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and quarterly dividend. For the full release, please visit one of the following: CVCB News Room https://www.cvcb.com/about-us/news-room or CVCB Investor Relations https://ir.cvcb.com/news-market-information/press-releases/default.aspx.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol CVCY. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. CVCB operates full-service Banking Centers throughout California’s San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento region, in addition to maintaining Commercial, Real Estate and Agribusiness Lending, as well as Private Business Banking and Cash Management Departments.

Members of Central Valley Community Bancorp’s and CVCB’s Board of Directors are: Daniel J. Doyle (Chairman), Daniel N. Cunningham (Vice Chairman), F. T. “Tommy” Elliott, IV, Robert J. Flautt, Gary D. Gall, James J. Kim, Andriana D. Majarian, Steven D. McDonald, Louis C. McMurray, Karen A. Musson, Dorothea D. Silva and William S. Smittcamp.

More information about Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank can be found at www.cvcb.com. Also, visit CVCB on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

