Central Arizona College Selects YuJa Video Platform to Power Multimedia Learning Across Five Campuses

The institution was using other solutions to record content, but needed a scalable, all-in-one, user-friendly Video Platform that connects both with Blackboard, its learning management system, Class Collaborate, a meeting tool available in Blackboard courses, and the Microsoft Teams collaboration app. In addition to integrating with Central Arizona College’s existing LMS and applications, the Video Platform’s robust tools will enable instructors to record and edit video content, add captions, insert quizzes into videos, and share content among a variety of audiences, as well as provide comprehensive analytics, gradebook integration, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and other features that enable success for instructors and students.

“YuJa’s Video Platform was designed to be a scalable, all-in-one solution to manage the entire course content life cycle, from recording and editing to publishing and storage,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for Central Arizona College to get started using the platform to see how it can streamline workflows and help create interactive, engaging learning experiences for learners.”

ABOUT CENTRAL ARIZONA COLLEGE

Central Arizona College opened its doors in 1969 to bring higher education to Pinal County. Now officially recognized as the Pinal County Community College District, CAC has five campuses conveniently located throughout the region and is the primary institution of higher education in the county. From students of Hispanic and Native American descent to participants in the lifelong learners program, the institution’s diverse college community values the power of innovation, continuous quality improvement, and the contribution of the individual.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

