Centerpoint Health Leverages Data from eClinicalWorks EHR and healow No-Show Prediction AI Model to Improve Clinical Workflows

The federally qualified health center successfully increases the show rate by 24% for appointments with a high risk of no-show

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Centerpoint Health, a leading federally qualified health center (FQHC), today announced a successful integration of the no-show prediction AI model, achieving 90% accuracy in identifying and reducing missed appointments. Powered by AI and machine learning, the healow® no-show prediction AI model empowers Centerpoint Health with a reliable tool to proactively manage their scheduling and outreach strategies. By harnessing data from eClinicalWorks® EHR, the practice has significantly enhanced its operational workflows, leading to improved efficiency and patient care.





Centerpoint Health serves communities in Butler, Warren, and Hamilton counties in Ohio, providing affordable, high-quality, and accessible primary, dental, obstetrics, and gynecology services and behavioral health care. Missed appointments are a significant challenge for healthcare providers, leading to lost revenue and negative patient health outcomes. By identifying which appointments are likely to be missed, the practice can proactively reach out to patients with targeted reminders and rescheduling options. The healow no-show prediction AI model leverages information from previously missed appointments to make the predictions.

With the healow no-show prediction AI model, Centerpoint Health has reported:

An increase in the show rate by roughly 24% for the appointments with a high risk of no-show.

Ability to track missed appointments and note the reasons provided by patients for missed or canceled appointments within the eClinicalWorks EHR.

Make data-driven decisions to drive workflow processes around scheduling strategies.

“The healow no-show prediction AI model helps us streamline the identification and outreach process to patients, enhancing overall access to care,” said Catherine Engle, CEO of Centerpoint Health. “The model has positively impacted our practice and is easy to work with. It allows us to use data to drive our workflow processes around scheduling strategies. The no-show prediction percentage embedded in the eClinicalWorks schedule is an amazing feature that helps track reasons for not attending the appointment. Additionally, the team is open to our feedback and willing to answer our questions, making this a valuable partnership. I recommend this product to other practices looking to reduce no-shows and improve workflow processes.”

About Centerpoint Health

Centerpoint Health is a not-for-profit federally qualified health center (FQHC) that provides affordable, high-quality, accessible primary, dental, obstetrics, and gynecology services, as well as behavioral health care to the Franklin, Middletown, and Norwood communities in Ohio, USA. The organization’s goal is to improve the health outcomes and standard of living of the community as a whole. This includes offering services at a discount for those who are uninsured and underserved so that they are able to access the care they deserve. For more information, visit centerpointhealth.org.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.

