Centerline Communications, LLC Announces Strategic Acquisition of Pearson Pelletier Telecom to Support Growing Demand in Canada

Leading Critical Infrastructure and Network Solutions Provider Expands its Canadian Division to Fuel Continued Growth

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Centerline Communications LLC (“Centerline”), a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity (“Audax”), and a recognized leader of design, build, and maintenance services in support of Fortune 500 clients’ critical infrastructure, fiber, and wireless networks, announced it is combining forces with Pearson Pelletier Telecom (“PPT”). This strategic acquisition will support increased demand for these services across the combined company’s blue-chip customer base and represents Centerline’s sixth acquisition under Audax’ ownership.

Already an established platform across the United States, the deal to combine with PPT is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Centerline that serve to expand coverage across North America.

“The combination of Centerline and PPT brings together unparalleled capabilities in critical infrastructure design, build, and maintenance services,” said Josh Delman, CEO of Centerline. “Together, we are creating additional value for our employees, customers, and suppliers as we implement our primary business strategy to provide turnkey solutions for all critical infrastructure facilities and networks.”

PPT is a leading wireless network and infrastructure services company in Canada that provides line and antenna services to major Canadian telecom companies, including Bell Mobility, Rogers Communications, Telus, and Videotron. PPT has historically operated in the Quebec and Ontario markets, but has more recently undertaken new initiatives to expand across Canada. PPT also aims to provide additional services, such as wireline and engineering services to its blue-chip customer base and will partner with Centerline to execute this strategy.

About Centerline Communications, LLC:

Centerline Communications is a privately owned turnkey professional services organization. Founded in 2006 by current CEO Joshua Delman, Centerline is a leading critical telecom infrastructure firm focusing on the design, build, and maintenance of next-generation wireless, wireline networks and critical infrastructure facilities. Lines of business include site acquisition and A&E design, radio frequency (RF) engineering, DAS installation and integration, general telecommunications construction and maintenance, cell tower development, network integration / EF&I Inbuilding network design-build and maintenance, C-RAN / small cell design build and maintenance, fiber network installation, HVAC & generator maintenance, facility management services, general construction services. Centerline employs experienced fiber technicians, tower technicians, RF technicians, DAS technicians, electricians, construction managers, RF engineers, systems integrators, project managers, and wireless carrier coordinators. To learn more, visit www.centerlinecommunications.com.

About Audax Private Equity:

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, San Francisco and London. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $32 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $9 billion in more than 150 platforms and over 1,100 add-on companies, and is currently investing in add-ons out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 360 employees and over 150 investment professionals, the firm is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Private Equity website, at www.audaxprivateequity.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

