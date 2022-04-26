Centercode Moves User Testing Beyond Manual “Beta” to Automated “Delta” Testing

The Centercode Delta release of the platform uses an automated, machine learning-driven methodology to help brands efficiently bring high-quality, user-friendly, customer-tested products to market

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–From wearable devices to smart home gadgets and mobile apps, people are increasingly dependent on connected business and consumer products for safety, convenience and managing daily life. As a result, users rightfully expect products to be user-friendly and perform as expected.





This means that product ops, CX, UX, QA, design and development teams must test the hands-on user experience from unboxing to installation to product adoption. However, traditional field or beta testing methods are time-consuming and resource intensive, incompatible with today’s development practices and a barrier to modern agile development sprints.

From test planning and revision, recruiting testers, engaging and managing feedback, analyzing data and tester input, and developing reports to make conclusions and implement changes – the old way of testing is highly manual and inefficient. Worse, traditional beta testing often leads to prioritizing the wrong fixes and enhancements, creating significant risk and go-to-market delays.

Centercode, the leading provider of pre-market user testing solutions, has launched the Centercode Delta release of its popular testing platform that aligns user testing with contemporary product development, allowing brands to automate the majority of the process, encourage better user engagement without manual intervention, prioritize valuable feedback and get fully tested products to market faster, with less expense.

“The Centercode Delta release has shown to speed up testing cycles by 50%, so brands can move quickly through product iterations and get to market faster with offerings that they know consumers will love,” said Luke Freiler, CEO, Centercode. “In addition, Delta testing generates 75% more tester engagement, which ensures that the testing process is gathering feedback from the right volume of testers, helping brands feel more confident in the decisions their feedback drives.”

Automation and Machine Learning Drive the Testing Process

The all-in-one Centercode Delta platform ties together all the elements of the user-experience testing process, allowing for detailed customization of the test while automating the tester experience using Ted, a sophisticated bot, which takes over previously manual testing oversight functions. Features of the Delta testing methodology that elevate and optimize the experience include:

Teams can quickly and easily design and deploy customized tests for any product using a widget-like set-up system that does not require prior test design experience. Once deployed, it’s hands-off until testing is complete or test modifications are needed.

Ted, the platform’s automated ‘tester engagement director,’ takes over when the test is deployed to orchestrate workflow aspects of the process including tester communications, reminders, feedback consolidation and reporting. In fact, Ted is so good at his job that many testers assume he is a real person.

aspects of the process including tester communications, reminders, feedback consolidation and reporting. In fact, Ted is so good at his job that many testers assume he is a real person. Ted learns from his interactions with testers and adjusts his approach to maximize the results from each individual tester. For example, based on their unique behavior, Ted may differ his messaging strategy from email to texting, or focus on the specific time of the day the individual user is most active.

Rich sentiment-based user feedback is collected and structured automatically. Testing teams are alerted to blocking issues feedback that may impact the test quality. This allows for agile response and fast test modifications, so no time is wasted.

Three easy-to-understand benchmark KPIs let teams compare the value and outcomes of a test and report on the test’s engagement, product success and test impact.

Knowing they needed an efficient testing solution, the Universal Robots product team turned to the Centercode Delta platform.

Israel Nunez-Santiago, beta program manager at Universal Robots said, “ Universal Robots is committed to every customer’s success and builds customer feedback into all it does. Using the new Centercode Delta platform helped our team track tester feedback and engagement, spend less time onboarding our testers and reduce the time spent managing projects. Ultimately, this helps us to create products that align with our customer’s needs and expectations.”

About Centercode

Centercode helps modern technology brands deliver user-friendly, consumer-tested products using the world’s easiest automated, machine learning-driven delta testing technology. Delta testing re-imagines traditional beta, field testing and UAT as an automated and continuous process. Delta testing uses modern technology to automate user engagement and processes that are critical to capturing early product feedback from customers. Through the combination of Centercode’s SaaS user testing platform and delta testing methodology, Centercode allows brands to improve tester feedback, boost product quality and decrease time-to-market.

