Census Acquires Fulcrum to Enhance Data Collaboration and Modeling

The strategic acquisition will accelerate Census’s roadmap for AI-led customer segmentation, personalization, and data modeling

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Census, the #1 data activation and reverse ETL platform, has announced its acquisition of Fulcrum, a AI-led growth platform for business teams.





AI-driven insights, operations, and agents are the future of how enterprises operate efficiently and impact business growth. Fulcrum and Census will create a foundation for an AI-driven data collaboration between data and business teams.

Fulcrum is a platform for advanced AI-driven customer segmentation, offering significant advantages in increasing net revenue retention and crafting personalized omnichannel campaigns. This enables business teams to implement more precise, data-driven growth strategies that enhance engagement, usage, and revenue.

“This acquisition is a major step in our mission to provide trusted data to every business team, customer, and application,” said Boris Jabes, CEO and Co-Founder at Census. “Fulcrum’s expertise in AI-based customer segmentation is a perfect fit for Census, enabling us to offer a more robust and comprehensive personalization platform for data and business teams.”

In the coming months, Census will integrate Fulcrum’s technology into its platform, enhancing key collaboration areas along with its top-tier capabilities in data activation and real-time Reverse ETL:

No-Code Tooling: User-friendly tools for business teams to view and transform their first-party data, without technical dependencies or coding knowledge.

User-friendly tools for business teams to view and transform their first-party data, without technical dependencies or coding knowledge. Powerful Modeling Capabilities: The ability to create the best datasets using entity resolution, enrichment tools, and SaaS ingest capabilities to make data clean and easy to access.

Trust and Governance Features: Precise access controls, observability features, and version controls to help data teams manage data securely and confidently.

AI-First Personalization: Today, marketing teams still rely on historical data for customer segmentation and personalized messaging. Census and Fulcrum will help teams leverage advanced AI to analyze customer data, automate segmentation, and enhance user experiences with proprietary AI models.

Census’s collaborative toolkits for data transformation, activation, and governance will bring tremendous value to enterprise customers and the broader data community.

