Cemvita Factory Named a Finalist in the Climate Category of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

From a 3D printed vaccine patch to an electric truck, a seawater-powered lamp, and countless other bold innovations, the sixth annual awards honor the products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are driving change, tackling issues from climate change to inequality, and so much more.

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnergyTransition–The winners of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.

Cemvita Factory uses synthetic biology to fight climate change and is among the first to employ this technology to support heavy industry in decarbonizing energy-intensive processes to create the net-zero economy. This is done by a set of carbon-negative microbial solutions for sustainable extraction of natural resources, sustainable biomanufacturing of chemicals and fuels, and sustainable renewal of any waste that’s created in the extraction and production process back into valuable feedstocks, therefore closing the carbon-loop.

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

Fast Company’s Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issues highlight, among others, probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees or disaster survivors, a 3D printed vaccine patch, an electric truck, a system to heat homes from the waste heat of a name-brand factory, and prosecutor-initiated resentencing for overly long prison sentences.

“We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as we strive to create a sustainable future for humanity, a future where we could live in harmony with nature. Synthetic Biology gives us the tools to learn from 4.5 billion years of R&D in nature and recreate sustainable systems that can scale. That’s the vision for Cemvita,” says Moji Karimi, CEO and cofounder of Cemvita Factory.

“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”

About Cemvita Factory

Cemvita Factory is a synthetic biology company with a vision to decarbonize the heavy industry, focusing on improving the environmental footprint of various industries, from oil & gas to mining. Cemvita accomplishes this via deploying technology to enable sustainable extraction of natural resources, carbon-negative production of chemicals, and utilizing waste as feedstock for energy, chemical, and hydrogen products. Visit www.cemvitafactory.com for more information.

