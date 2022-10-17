Celtx Named the Official Scriptwriting Software Partner of Raindance Film School and Film Festival

30th annual Raindance Film Festival set to take place in London, Oct. 26 – Nov. 5





ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RaindanceFilmFestLondon–Celtx, a leader in media production software development, has announced its sponsorship of the 30th annual Raindance Film Festival, Europe’s leading independent film festival. As an official partner, The Raindance organization has named Celtx as the official scriptwriting software of Raindance, and the Raindance Film School.

“This new partnership with Raindance is very exciting for us,” said Celtx co-founder and CEO Mark Kennedy. “We are proud to partner with organizations that share our purpose of backing and who also champion creators. We’re looking forward to taking part in this year’s events at the Raindance Festival and celebrating the creative process that goes into filmmaking and screenwriting.”

Celtx joins a handful of festival partners that are supporting Raindance’s new Script Competition, which champions emerging independent writers. This year’s winners were announced earlier this month. The overall winner of the Raindance Feature competition will receive the ‘Best Unproduced Screenplay’ award at the Festival. All of the script competition winners will receive one-year subscriptions to Celtx Writer Pro.

As the official scriptwriting software for all Raindance Film School campuses, all Raindance Film School students will receive Celtx’s multi-format script editors and easy-to-use script writing software to support their learning and growth. While at the festival, Celtx will present a masterclass on “Script Break Down” as part of the Industry Programme track taking place on October 27.

“Our festival, community, and educational programs exist to provide creators with the best opportunities, resources, and experiences that we can offer,” says Elliot Grove, founder of Raindance. “The path to a career in writing is a long and arduous task, which is why we have chosen to partner with Celtx which has helped to support the careers of so many writers previously. We know that at the heart of the Celtx business is a desire to support writers and creators so they can produce their best work.”

About Celtx



Celtx creates cloud-based software for the early stages of media production designed for collaborating, organizing, and producing media projects like film & TV, commercials, documentaries, machinima, games and interactive media, and podcasts. Celtx’s software is used by creatives and companies worldwide to achieve streamlined production workflows from concept to camera. Founded in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada Celtx was acquired by Backlight in 2021. For more information, please visit www.celtx.com.

About Raindance



Now in its 30th year, Raindance Film Festival is Europe’s leading independent Film Festival showcasing feature films, shorts and docs, virtual reality, web series and music videos from around the world and specialising in independent films and directorial debuts. The festival has a strong legacy of showing alternative, edgy films. Since 1993 Raindance Film Festival has uncovered the hottest new filmmakers to hit the cinematic scene.

