Celonis Opens New Offices in Denmark and Sweden to Accelerate Value Creation through Process Mining for Customers in the Nordics

STOCKHOLM & MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining, today announced the opening of its new offices in Copenhagen, Denmark and Stockholm, Sweden. The launch of these new sites bolsters Celonis’ existing operations and adoption for its market leading process mining technology in the Nordics.

Celonis’ investment in the region is a reflection of the enormous demand for value creating technologies from Nordics’ businesses, especially in the areas of manufacturing and IT both of which have already greatly benefited from process mining.

Since starting operations in the Nordics about three years ago, Celonis has grown to more than 40 employees and more than 70 customers, including some of the most innovative and well-known companies in the Nordics such as Nokia, Telia and Equinor.

The opening of the new Swedish office overlooking Norrmalmstorg will be honored with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a cocktail reception for prospects, partners and customers. Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis, will be in attendance to deliver a speech.

“The new Stockholm and Copenhagen offices are important steps in our mission to bring the value of process mining to customers across all regions and industries,” said Nominacher. “Our strengthened presence in the Nordics enables us to accelerate process mining adoption for enterprises in the Nordics. We look forward to helping organizations in the region yield immediate cash impact and radically improve customer experience. Furthermore, the Nordic countries have a strong focus on environmentalism and sustainability, and Celonis has a proven track record of helping customers reduce carbon emissions. We will leverage our process mining technology, to enable customers in the region to perform at levels they never thought possible.”

“These new office locations are a clear commitment to Celonis’ expansion in the Nordics,” said Michael Zink, Regional Vice President and General Manager of the Nordics at Celonis. “This region has many companies focused on driving innovation, with a well-educated and skilled workforce. Ingenuity and sustainability also go hand in hand in the Nordics. Our market leading process mining technology will accelerate business performance for companies in the region, delivering fast and sustainable value that support the innovation and sustainability ethos found throughout organizations here in the Nordics.”

Mikael Schwarzman, Sales Director & Country Leader at Celonis, has been named Site Leader in the Stockholm office and will oversee operations across Sweden. Sales Director Karsten Mayland is Site Leader for the Copenhagen office.

This office opening follows Celonis being named leader of the first-ever 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Tools, as well as leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Process Mining for the fourth year in a row.

About Celonis

Celonis enables customers to optimize their business processes. Powered by its leading process mining technology, Celonis provides a unique set of capabilities for business executives and users to continuously find improvement opportunities within and across processes, and execute targeted actions to rapidly enhance process performance. This optimization yields immediate cash impact, radically improves customer experience, and reduces carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of implementations with global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with more than 20 offices worldwide.

