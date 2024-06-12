Celonis Named a Leader for Fifth Consecutive Year and Star Performer in 2024 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Process Mining

NEW YORK & MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, is recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Process Mining PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 for the fifth year in a row and a Star Performer for 2024.





As stated in the report, key highlights include:

Celonis continues to dominate the market in terms of process mining software revenue.

Celonis has the largest customer base of process mining clients.

Celonis has the highest market share by revenue in the top six verticals including manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare and pharma, hi-tech and telecom, professional services, and CPG and retail.

Celonis continues to hold the highest share of the process mining market across Continental Europe, North America, the UK, APAC, and LATAM.

Celonis holds the highest share of revenue across all enterprise buyer segments.

For over a decade, Celonis has helped companies across every industry understand their processes, identify improvement opportunities, and turn process insights into business value. The company continues to own a Leader position in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment thanks to its clear vision, compelling product roadmap, and continuous innovation – fueled by the recent introduction of the Process Intelligence Graph (PI Graph), a comprehensive AI offering and AI-assisted process management capabilities.

Using object-centric process mining (OCPM), the PI Graph builds a system-agnostic digital twin of a business and combines it with the business context in which the organization operates. It shows how the business is running, where and how things could run better, and how teams can capture the value hiding within the business.

The Celonis Process Intelligence platform is critical for deploying effective enterprise AI. Its understanding of business processes and how they run provides the much-needed business context for AI. Celonis AI solutions are built to deliver even faster insights and value. In addition, the Celonis platform offers a toolbox for custom AI deployments and enables customers’ existing AI toolsets, feeding copilots and orchestrating agents.

Celonis further strengthened its Leader positioning in the Everest Group Process Mining PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 and in addition was also recognized as a Star Performer for experiencing strong YoY growth in process mining revenue, holding the highest market share by revenue in the top six verticals and across all buyer-size segments, and improving its client satisfaction score. Additionally, the report outlined the distinguishing features of the company’s market success. Celonis holds the highest reported capability scores in the following assessment criteria: market success, portfolio mix, vision and strategy, process setup and integration, process intelligence, implementation and support, and commercial model.

“As new technologies emerge, customer expectations rise and the need for efficiency grows, process mining and process intelligence have become essential enterprise solutions,” said Alexander Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. “We are proud that Everest Group has again recognized our commitment and ability to enable every organization to find and capture hidden value inside its processes. This year’s Star Performer designation is especially meaningful as we continue to push the boundaries of process mining with innovations like the Process Intelligence Graph, AI-powered Process Copilots and Process Management capabilities.”

“Celonis has strengthened its position as a Leader and emerged as a Star Performer in Everest Group’s Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix® 2024, owing to its strong vision, robust global presence and support ecosystem, and depth and breadth of its process mining functionalities. Continued investment in product innovation and addition of advanced capabilities such as generative AI-based process copilot, process modeling, and process intelligence graph contributed to its position,” says Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. “Clients have expressed strong satisfaction with Celonis’ product vision and roadmap, discovery capabilities, object-centric process mining, and scalability.”

Background of Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Research

Everest Group defines process mining as a type of analytics product that involves a fact-based approach to help discover, monitor, and optimize as-is processes by analyzing process-related information primarily from event logs generated by enterprise systems (e.g., ERP, CRM, etc.). The technology provides a data-based approach to process optimization through numerous applications and use cases spanning industries and process areas. This has led to process mining being and continuing to be one of the fastest growing markets in the Intelligent Automation (IA) space.

Adoption of process mining not only helps enterprises achieve traditional benefits such as cost savings and operational efficiency, but also opens avenues to target business/strategic outcomes such as top-line growth, accelerated digital transformation, enhanced customer experience, and sustainability. In order to support the enterprise objectives, products are rapidly evolving in the sophistication of their capabilities, features, and functionalities.

Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment can be downloaded here.

Since 2011, Celonis has helped thousands of the world’s largest and most esteemed companies yield immediate cash impact, radically improve customer experience, and reduce carbon emissions. Its Process Intelligence platform uses industry-leading process mining technology and AI to present companies with a living digital twin of their end-to-end processes. For the first time, everyone in an organization has a common language for how the business runs, visibility into where value is hiding, and the ability to capture it. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with more than 20 offices worldwide.

