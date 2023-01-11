Celonis Emerges as a Serious Contender in the Fight Against the Climate Crisis, Publishes Sustainability Report 2022

Debuts first sustainability report for fiscal year 2022, which highlights how Celonis’ unique process mining capabilities are helping organizations reach global net zero emissions, one process at a time

NEW YORK & MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celonis, the global leader in execution management, today published its Sustainability Report for the fiscal year of 2022. The report demonstrates Celonis’ commitment to fighting the climate crisis, as well as to regular and transparent reporting on its sustainability efforts informed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

“Sustaining our planet isn’t about keeping up with trends, but committing to making the world a better place,” said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. “Sustainability must become part of daily business operations – there is no time to waste. We leverage the power of our process mining and execution management technology to reveal, reduce and prevent emissions and eliminate inefficiencies and inequalities from business processes. Optimizing processes can improve top, bottom and green line value. Simply by improving processes, organizations can lighten their carbon impact – it’s a win-win of epic proportions.”

“Problems are bigger than they have ever been, and we need new perspectives, and new solutions,” said Janina Bauer, Director of Sustainability at Celonis. “I am excited to be launching our first Sustainability Report that is laying the groundwork for a more sustainable future, promoting sustainable operations, investing in achieving net-zero and regularly presenting our results in a transparent manner.”

Celonis’ sustainability practices are central to its strategy and organization. The Sustainability Report covers fiscal year 2022 (February 2021 to January 2022) and includes examples of progress and projects from the first months of fiscal year 2023 as well. Highlights from the report include:

First Materiality Assessment: In preparation for the EU’s sustainability reporting requirements (CRSD), Celonis conducted a materiality assessment of its most important sustainability themes. For this exercise, Celonis surveyed and engaged stakeholders internally and externally. The results, the so-called materiality matrix, outlines Celonis’ impact on sustainability matters and vice versa, the information necessary to understand how sustainability matters affect Celonis’ business performance.

First time sharing of Celonis’ Net Zero Climate Strategy: Celonis has committed to set near- and long-term science-based targets in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard.

Customer examples: The report highlights success stories from customers who have leveraged the newly launched Celonis sustainability applications.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Celonis invests in 5 active business resource groups (Women & Allies, Pride, Parents, Resilience, and Black), with many more in the pipeline that are preparing to launch in the coming months.

Unlocking the potential of business processes to reduce carbon emissions and operationalize sustainability goals

In the last year, along with customers also looking for more sustainable ways of doing business, Celonis built a suite of products with the goal of transforming the future of business into one that’s more sustainable. Celonis also helped customers quantify and reduce the scope of their CO2 emissions.

Furthermore, Celonis entered into partnerships with leading players in the area of sustainability such as Climatiq, EcoVadis and IntegrityNext. These collaborations, along with Celonis’ new sustainability apps, transparent reporting and unwavering commitment to helping customers optimize for sustainable processes, continued to lay the foundations for Celonis’ sustainability activities and defined milestones for the future.

Engaging a global workforce to create tangible impact

One example of how Celonis weaves sustainability into its daily business operations is by celebrating three global “Impact Days” every year, during which every single Celonis employee worldwide is able to step away from day-to-day work to focus on ways to give back to society. The most recent Impact Day was celebrated on December 2, 2022, and more than 2,000 Celonauts worldwide supported their communities by participating in over 100 projects – for instance, by collecting and donating clothes, food supplies and more to various organizations, including groups that are aiding Ukrainian refugees. Others made an impact virtually – participating in a global Sustainability Hackathon alongside Celonis customers.

“Impact Day is a day off work – not a day off,” said Janina Bauer. “Businesses around the world are carbon emitters, and we all have to do our part. It can be hard to imagine, much less execute, concrete measures that really drive change, but what if every organization dedicated three working days per year, where every employee – CEO to intern – carved out time to work on projects that positively impact the community, the country, and the planet? This kind of commitment, on top of optimizing processes for sustainability, is what can really create a transformative impact.”

Previous Impact Day projects have included: Community clean-ups to contribute to restoring ecological balance, painting a government school in India, partaking in Code2College programs for low-income group students, and more. Impact Days span 12 countries and 23 locations.

Celonis took a first step toward transparent sustainability communication this past August with the release of its report, “The Baseline”, making information about its sustainability performance available to the public. It covers all 3 aspects of sustainability (environmental, social and governance).

