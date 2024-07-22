Celonis Appoints Greg Czajkowski as EVP Engineering to Advance Platform Innovation

MUNICH & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Grzegorz (Greg) Czajkowski as Executive Vice President of Engineering. Czajkowski will oversee the company’s global Engineering teams as it continues to advance its market-leading Process Intelligence platform. Prior to joining Celonis®, Czajkowski served as EVP of Engineering and Support at Snowflake for five years, where he oversaw the worldwide Engineering team responsible for developing and delivering the Snowflake Data Cloud.





In his new role, Czajkowski will use his deep expertise building industry-leading platforms and infrastructure solutions to further enhance Celonis’ Process Intelligence platform, which is powered by the Celonis Process Intelligence Graph combining process data, artificial intelligence and business context. Leading the Engineering and Product teams, he will guide them as they continue to innovate and enhance the platform’s foundation to ensure unrivaled scale and speed, and further utilize AI for greater process insights and context.

“I am very excited to join the team,” said Czajkowski. “Celonis has created a highly sophisticated Process Intelligence platform enabling its customers to realize substantial value and drive sustainable enterprise transformation. I am fascinated by the opportunity to help organizations in all industries and regions to optimize their processes at scale. The company’s potential is truly extraordinary – everyone can benefit from Celonis’ technology. I look forward to taking the comprehensive automation of process optimization and intelligence that Celonis has developed even further and I am very excited to be working with the team to fully realize its potential.”

“Greg’s impressive experience in engineering leadership and innovation makes him the perfect fit for us,” said Alex Rinke, co-Founder and co-CEO at Celonis. “We are thrilled to welcome Greg into our team and look forward to the significant contributions he will bring in advancing our product development alongside fellow Celonauts, and driving transformative solutions for our customers. His expertise will be instrumental in ensuring we continue to lead the market and deliver unparalleled value.”

Greg is a distributed systems and organizations scaling expert. Before his role at Snowflake, he spent 13 years at Google as VP of Engineering responsible for a broad portfolio of Google Cloud data analytics and machine learning products, and for internal services addressing the data analytics needs of all of Google’s businesses. He also spent six years at Sun Microsystems, working on Java runtime environments and operating systems.

Greg earned his PhD in Computer Science from Cornell University, has an MBA from UC Berkeley, and obtained his undergraduate degree from AGH Krakow, Poland. He currently holds over 50 patents.

