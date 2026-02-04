Celonis Appoints Ewan Henderson as General Manager for North America

NEW YORK & MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celonis, a global leader in Process Intelligence, a key enabler of Enterprise AI, today announced the appointment of Ewan Henderson as General Manager for North America. Henderson will lead regional go-to-market strategy and operations, helping Fortune 500 companies seeking to deliver measurable return on their AI investments.

"Only 11% of companies are seeing measurable benefits from their AI investments today. That's not an adoption problem, it's a context problem," said Alex Rinke, Co-CEO and Co-Founder at Celonis. "Ewan has spent his career building and scaling enterprise software businesses that deliver real outcomes. He is the right leader to help customers turn AI potential into business value."

Henderson brings over 20 years of leadership experience, most recently serving 13 years at Informatica, where he led the enterprise business and played a central role in driving the company's cloud transformation and continued growth post-IPO. Earlier in his career, he spent seven years at Oracle.

"Every enterprise is trying to figure out how to make AI actually work for their business," said Henderson. "The challenge isn't the technology, it's connecting AI to real operations and driving real outcomes. That's exactly what Celonis does with Process Intelligence. I'm excited to work with our customers across North America to help them achieve tangible ROI from their AI investments."

Henderson succeeds Rupal Karia, who will continue to lead North America Go-to-Market (GTM) until April 30, and will take over responsibility for GTM in the UK&I, Benelux, Nordics, Middle East and Africa starting May 1.

The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform combines data from systems, applications, and devices with unique business context to build a living digital twin of operations. The Platform empowers customers and partners with the capabilities to analyze, design, and operate AI-driven processes, enabling businesses to transform and continuously improve operations.

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work — for people, companies, and the planet. Powered by process mining and AI, the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform integrates process data and business context to create a living digital twin of business operations. We enable thousands of companies worldwide to understand how their business actually runs and, together with their partners, build intelligent solutions that transform and continuously improve the way they operate — unlocking billions in value.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

